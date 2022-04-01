GR0 Wins Three Comparably Awards in Q1 2022, named Best Places to Work in Los Angeles

Q1 Awards include Best Company Outlook, Best Places to Work in Los Angeles, and Best Marketing Team based on employee reviews

LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GR0 , a leading SEO agency based in Los Angeles, announced today that it has won three of Comparably's Q1 awards highlighting top companies, including Best Company Outlook , Best Marketing Team , and the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles award for the second year in a row. In 2021, GR0 earned nine total Comparably awards.

Comparably , a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site in the US, recognizes top employee-rated companies in 16 different categories throughout the year. GR0 received these honors after receiving high ratings on Comparably by employees who provided anonymous feedback on a variety of workplace culture questions, ranging from work environment to compensation to leadership.

Comparably's Best Places to Work in Greater Los Angeles Area 2022 list is derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees in the Greater Los Angeles Area who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com. Ratings are derived from current employees who provided anonymous feedback on Comparably.com over the past 12 months. Nearly 20 different workplace culture categories were measured, from compensation, leadership, and work-life balance to professional development opportunities, and perks and benefits. GR0 received an A+ Culture Score rating as well as a 96% CEO approval from employees, amongst other small-medium businesses.

"We are so honored to win the Best Places to Work award for a second year in a row. We've made it a major priority to focus on building our culture, one that empowers and inspires our team to innovate," said co-founder and CEO Kevin Miller . "We are proud to see our hard work recognized and we are so lucky to have an amazing team at GR0 that functions as a real community and not just a workplace."

"Out of thousands of companies, GRO is among the top-rated best places to work this year in three major categories," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "This kind of recognition is a testament to GR0's strong leadership and commitment to a workplace culture of excellence for its employees."

This also marks GR0's first inclusion on the Best Marketing Teams list, landing amongst other giants in the industry including Google, Adobe, and Hubspot to name a few. Comparably's Best Marketing Teams list is derived from sentiment ratings provided by current employees in marketing departments who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com over the past 12 months. All ratings were provided from March 20201 through March 2022, making this list especially relevant for job seekers looking to be a part of great marketing teams during this era of The Great Resignation.

"We're all thrilled to have earned the Best Marketing Team award. This reflects a total team effort across the board. Our co-founders Kevin and Jon have not only provided next-level runways for us, they have also truly given our team the flexibility to innovate," said Director of Client Success, John Morinaga. "Our digital marketing clients (SEO and SEM) are seeing the benefits of outside-of-the-box thinking. We're super stoked to win this award and, at the same time, we feel it's just the beginning for us here at GR0!"

GR0 previously received 9 Comparably Awards in 2021, including Best Company for Diversity, Best Company for Women, Best CEO, Best Company Culture, Best Company Happiness, Best Career Growth, Best Leadership Teams, Best CEOs for Women and Best Places to Work in Los Angeles.

The leading LA-based agency helps brands rank #1 on Google by leveraging search engine optimization and search engine marketing. For more information about GR0 and to read reviews related to client and employee feedback, please visit Comparably , Glassdoor , Clutch or Crunchbase .

About GR0:

GR0's co-founders, Jon Zacharias and Kevin Miller , sought to create a digital marketing agency powered by their wealth of SEO, online marketing, and strategic advisory experience with top D2C and B2B brands. At GR0, our mission is to help brands rank #1 on Google. We accomplish this by empowering clients to build powerful online brands with audiences they fully own through relentlessly innovating and igniting organic growth. While SEO remains the top service for most customers, GR0 offers additional solutions that can be tailored to the individual needs of each client. GR0's mission is to demystify online marketing for brands, allowing them to realize their full potential and deliver unmatched value to every customer.

About Comparably:

Comparably ( www.comparably.com ) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 15 million ratings on 70,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.

