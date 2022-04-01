Crunch Fitness Launches Dating App CRUNCHR

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness is feeling the love this April, launching a one-of-a-kind dating app named Crunchr – exclusive to Crunch members. Crunchr offers Crunch members the opportunity to discover and message singles in their gym. Finally, there's a simple way to find, meet and connect with your gym crush!

Crunchr is designed with simplicity and a straightforward user interface in mind. Just sign in with your Member ID, make a profile, and that's it - your gym crush is only a tap away.

"The dating app trend is hard to miss – these days we see the apps being used by a majority of our members all the time and we have even arranged weddings at our gyms!" says Jim Gaines, Crunchr inventor. "We thought it was time for Crunch Fitness to get in on the fun, which is why we are bringing this unique app offering to members across the country."

Have you always wanted to date a marathon runner? Need to get better at your deadlift? Searching for your dream spotter? The app allows you to set your profile in a number of different categories, including cardio fanatic, yogi, leg day enthusiast, bench presser, spin cyclist and many more.

The application organizes profiles by geo-location, so you might find the love of your life on the machine next to you… or foam rolling around the corner.

Crunchr hopes users will find someone to bench press with or join them in a Yoga class… forever!

To start finding love at Crunch gyms, simply download Crunchr at crunchr.biz and to learn more watch https://youtu.be/uFB6RcwEzRo.

Happy April Fools' Day!

