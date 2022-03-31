Rune Labs Adds ASCPT President Mark Dresser to Scientific Advisory Board

Dresser brings over 20 years of medical product development experience to guide Rune's brain data platform

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rune Labs , a precision neurology software and data platform company, today announced the addition of Mark Dresser, PhD, to its scientific advisory board. Dresser currently is Senior Vice President, Biomarker Sciences & Clinical Pharmacology at Gilead Sciences and was recently elected President of the American Society for Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics (ASCPT).

"Mark's experience in developing better biomarkers for drug development will be integral as Rune Labs continues to grow and partner with biopharma companies," said Brian Pepin, CEO of Rune Labs. "We've already shown how to leverage brain data to device-makers, providers and patients, and as pharma companies look to improve clinical trials and patient monitoring, we're looking forward to tapping into Mark's vast understanding of the space as a whole."

Dresser has over two decades of experience in medical product development, spanning all phases of R&D in start-up, biotech, pharma, and academic environments. At Gilead Sciences, his role includes Global Development Leader of the 2nd Generation Remdesivir program. Prior to joining Gilead, Mark served as SVP and a founding member of the executive team at Denali Therapeutics where he helped build numerous departments, including drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, toxicology and CMC, investigating treatments for neurodegenerative diseases including Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease. His expertise in the genetics and biology of neurodegenerative diseases were key to advancing five compounds into clinical development at Denali, and in 2017, he played an integral role in the company's IPO. In addition to his corporate experience, he is also an Adjunct Full Professor in the Department of Bioengineering and Therapeutic Sciences at University of California, San Francisco (UCSF).

"Rune Labs and my home institution of UCSF have shared a close relationship in driving new research for deeper understanding of how diseases like Parkinson's disease really impact the brain – and a shared goal for developing better biomarkers to improve and accelerate clinical trials," said Dresser. "I'm glad to be part of their scientific advisory board and look forward to sharing my knowledge with Brian and the team at Rune."

Rune's first-in-class precision neurology software platform integrates electrophysiology, brain imaging, and device data together with wearable data and clinical labels. The combination provides researchers, drug developers, and clinicians with the tools to guide treatment, uncover hidden disease phenotypes, and design better-targeted therapies. Its lead product, StrivePD, allows patients to track their symptoms and medication use in advance of clinical visits. The platform also includes a comprehensive dashboard tool that helps movement disorder specialists and neurologists visualize various data sources, to identify patterns within and across patients to tailor and optimize care. For more information, please visit www.runelabs.io .

About Rune Labs

Rune Labs is a software and data analytics company for precision neurology, built to support care delivery and therapy development. StrivePD, our care delivery tool, enables patients and clinicians to better manage Parkinson's disease by providing access to curated dashboards that summarize a range of patient data sources. For therapeutics development, biopharma and medical device companies leverage our technology, network of engaged clinicians and patients, and large longitudinal real-world dataset to expedite their development programs.

