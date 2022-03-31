PointsBet Increases Internal Responsible Gambling Education Initiatives During Problem Gambling Awareness Month

Customer-facing departments participated in expert-led educational sessions, underscoring commitment to promoting responsible gambling habits

DENVER, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, PointsBet and its employees participated in Problem Gambling Awareness Month, a national campaign designed to increase awareness of problem gambling and offer prevention, treatment, and recovery services.

In the spirit of this year's theme, Awareness + Action, PointsBet hosted educational sessions for all its customer-facing departments. The trainings were designed to generate awareness of problem gambling and empower staff with clear strategies on how to identify and address problem gambling. Sessions were led in consultation with department heads to ensure staff would have a clear understanding of how their roles uniquely position them to recognize problem gambling red flags through a path of escalation regarding observed red flags.

Team Core Function Red Flag Awareness Red Flag Action Customer Service Provide daily support interactions for existing customers. Identify red flags via online chat, email, and phone communication. Discuss limit setting tools/support resources and escalate to the responsible gambling team. Player Development Work to acquire new, high-level customers. Identify red flags via communication. Escalate to the responsible gambling team. Loyalty Manage and strengthen relationships with existing high-level customers. Identify red flags via text and phone communication. Discuss limit setting tools/support resources and escalate to the responsible gambling team. Trading Sets odds, manage all incoming bets and sports content. Identify red flags via real-time transactional data surveillance. Escalate to the responsible gambling team.

"Responsible and problem gambling education for our staff is far more than just fulfilling a regulatory requirement," said Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA Chief Executive Officer. "It is about sparking genuine dialogue and empowering our teams to discuss responsible gambling with our customers. We are proud to participate in Problem Gambling Awareness Month for the third consecutive year and look forward to our continued support of this important initiative in the years to come."

This month's trainings were part of an ongoing responsible gambling education plan, which includes an introductory level training for all new hires as part of the onboarding process, lived experience training, and responsible gambling presentations delivered during company-wide town hall meetings.

