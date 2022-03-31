NATIVE AMERICAN-OWNED INSURANCE FIRM BRIDGING TOGETHER INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS FOR INDIAN COUNTRY

Now Open – Ribbon Cutting April 2022

JACKSON, Miss., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribal Edge Insurance, a Native America-owned brokerage firm, is excited to announce it has opened its doors for business. Tribal Edge was formed to address the unique challenges and opportunities every Tribe faces. Our approach is simple: we build a customized solution based on each Tribe's individual needs.

Tribal Edge has a game-changing approach; We don't just want to be your broker we want to be your community partner and promote health and wellness throughout Indian Country. We focus on controlling costs, allowing Tribes and Native-owned businesses to reinvest this savings into alternative benefits that are relevant to their Tribal Member and employee population and community. Additionally, we have an Innovative Workforce Development Approach that with your guidance and when feasible, we hire and train benefit representatives from your Tribe for your Tribe! We look forward to helping your Tribe, and/or business, with innovative broker services, underwriting, employee benefits, health insurance, pharmacy, clinical and human resource solutions.

Our Tribal Edge team is brought to you by Tribal Solutions Group a National Native American-owned company with a long history of Tribal government and Tribal enterprise experience with a national presence across the United States. Premier Workforce Solutions, a strategic partner to Tribal Edge, brings HR, Benefit, and Health Plan experience.

Save the Date! Mark your calendars for Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. to join us for a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Open House at the Tribal Edge office located at 4780 I-55 Suite #450, Jackson, MS 39211.

Call us today at 215.896.6162 or visit us online at tribaledgeinsurance.com to learn more and set up a consultation to discuss how we can help your business start saving today.

Contact Information:

Tribal Edge, LLC

Ted McKenzie, Administrator

(215) 896-6162

TMcKenzie@tribalsolutionsinsurance.com

Wendy Feldbauer

wfeldbauer@premierworkforcesolutionsllc.com

