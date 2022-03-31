Dunn, Pariser & Peyrot Founding Partner Mark Pariser Named to the Advisory Board of Trusted Advisors

LOS ANGELES , March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite business management and accounting firm Dunn, Pariser & Peyrot announced today that Founding Partner Mark Pariser was named to the Advisory Board of Trusted Advisors.

Trusted Advisors is an exclusive community of entertainment business managers, artist managers, entertainment attorneys and celebrity family offices. The association is bound together through education initiatives, private meetups and global summits. Trusted Advisor has longstanding partnerships with leading institutions like Signature Bank, Miller Kaplan, Momentous Insurance Brokerage and Bill.com., solidifying their standing in the industry.

Dunn, Pariser & Peyrot takes business management to a level beyond most business management firms. To them it means one thing: Taking responsibility for the business, investment, financial, and accounting parts of their clients' lives. Sometimes these tasks are so frequent and comprehensive that the most efficient solution is a stand-alone family office staffed by full-time professionals. Other clients may not need such comprehensive services, and they can fall under the umbrella of professional service practice.

Dunn, Pariser & Peyrot is one of Southern California's elite business management and accounting firms. For more than 30 years, their goal has been to transform the financial lives of their clients and their businesses. With their depth and breadth of knowledge, they provide the very highest levels of personal and business financial management and planning. The firm's clients include artists and executives in film, TV and music, as well as athletes, entrepreneurs, innovators, high net-worth individuals and families, and the businesses that they own. To learn more visit https://dppcpa.com/ .

