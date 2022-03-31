Disney Wish Reaches Key Milestone After Leaving Meyer Werft Shipyard for Open Water

LEER, Germany, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Disney Wish reached another key milestone after nearly two years of construction, leaving the Meyer Werft shipyard on a journey to reach open water for the first time. When it sets sail this summer, the newest Disney Cruise Line ship will be filled with innovative new experiences steeped in Disney storytelling, including the first-ever Disney attraction at sea, immersive dining experiences themed to "Frozen" and Marvel, and a high-end lounge set in the Star Wars galaxy.

Maiden Voyage and Inaugural Season

The Disney Wish will sail its maiden voyage on July 14, followed by a season of three- and four-night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney's private island, Castaway Cay, from Port Canaveral, Florida.

