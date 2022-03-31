American Jewish Committee Announces More #StandWithUkraine Grants to Aid Refugees

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Jewish Committee (AJC) announced today additional grants from its #StandWithUkraine Fund to organizations providing direct humanitarian relief to Ukrainian refugees and to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine following Russia's unprovoked, violent invasion.

The fund has raised more than $2.1 million to date and was highlighted in interviews with Warsaw-based AJC Central Europe Director Sebastian Rejak on CNN and local TV and radio stations across the United States.

"We are compelled by our tradition and humanity to do whatever we possibly can to assist the people of Ukraine as they valiantly fight for their freedom and democratic, independent country," said AJC CEO David Harris, who led an AJC delegation to Poland earlier this month to meet with Ukrainian refugees and deliver relief supplies at several border crossings and refugee reception centers.

The latest #StandWithUkraine Fund recipients are:

Ukrainian Congress Committee of America (UCCA) received a grant to help provide food, health supplies and other humanitarian relief to Ukrainians adversely affected by the Russian invasion.





Polish Center for International Aid received a grant for providing cash assistance to Ukrainian refugees in Poland and subsidizing their employment.





Ukrainian House of Poland received a grant for a hotline Ukrainian refugees can use to find accommodations and other services in Poland .





Jewish Community of Warsaw received a grant to support its provision of food and health supplies to Ukrainian refugees in Poland .





Wadi, an organization in Germany , received a grant to support its creation of an online platform to allow Ukrainian refugees to be sure they are seeking shelter in safe places, receiving food and health supplies.





Jewish Community of Moldova , an AJC international partner, received a grant to support its efforts to provide food, health care, and transportation for Ukrainian refugees in Moldova .





JCC Budapest received a grant to support the Hungarian Jewish community's efforts to provide Ukrainian refugees with food and health supplies in Hungary .





Hillel Deutschland received a grant to support the provision of medical supplies for a hospital in Lysyanka, Ukraine .

AJC #StandWithUkraine Fund grants were distributed earlier this month to the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine, the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC), the Jewish Agency for Israel (JAFI), and IsraAID.

AJC has stood in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and staunchly supported a free and democratic Ukraine for more than 30 years. In 1991, AJC became the first Jewish organization outside Ukraine to call on the United States to recognize the country's independence from Moscow. AJC was the only group in the world to set up a temporary office in Kyiv during the Maidan Revolution in 2014.

Harris expressed AJC's "full, unreserved support for American leadership in mobilizing global solidarity and assistance for Ukraine," in a March 7 letter to President Biden. "The stakes could not be higher for the very future of a democratic country, which was assured of its sovereignty and territorial integrity when it signed the Budapest Memorandum in 1994, together with the United States, United Kingdom, and Russian Federation."

