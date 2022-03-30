SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE

AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, after the market closes.

The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 9:00 AM ET. To participate in the conference call, please follow the steps below:

On May 4, 2022 , dial 877-930-8101 approximately ten minutes before the call begins ( 8:50 AM ET ). Enter conference identification code 3183004. Please state your full name and company affiliation and you will be connected to the call.

A live webcast of the quarterly conference call will be available through the Company's website, www.shpreit.com. A replay of the quarterly conference call webcast will be available until 12:00 PM ET Wednesday, May 11, 2022, by dialing 855-859-2056, conference identification code 3183004. A replay will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website until July 31, 2022.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of March 30, 2022, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 hotels, 61 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,227 guestrooms located in 24 states.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website, www.shpreit.com, and follow on Twitter at @SummitHotel_INN.

