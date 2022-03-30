Henry Repeating Arms Ready to Roll at "The Last Great Colosseum"

BRISTOL, Tenn., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Repeating Arms, the country's leading lever action firearm manufacturer, is switching gears this week with a debut entry at Bristol Dirt Nationals in the Open Modifieds class. The team arrived from the company's Rice Lake, Wisconsin headquarters on Monday to get a full week of qualifying features under the tires before this weekend's finals on Saturday evening.

The Henry Repeating Arms #308 open modified during a practice session at Bristol Motor Speedway. (PRNewswire)

Piloting the #308 Henry Repeating Arms WISSOTA Modified is Spring Valley, Wisconsin-native Jake Hartung. No stranger to dirt cars, Hartung is co-owner of SSR Race Cars, a fabrication and parts shop specializing in designing and building open-wheel modified dirt-track cars. Hartung has been competing for over a decade and has several championship titles to his name.

"There is something magical about this track that just makes you want to get after it," says Hartung. He continues, "This is a bucket list race for me, and it means a lot to have the support of such a great crew around me all week. The car feels great, the track is fast, and I am ready to put on a good show for everyone."

Henry Repeating Arms, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, is also no stranger to the racetrack. In addition to local dirt track racing, the company is the title sponsor of the Henry 180 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, the primary sponsor of Riley Herbst's No. 98 Henry Ford Mustang for that race, and sponsor of 2021 USAC Silver Crown Champion Kody Swanson's non-wing asphalt sprint car for this season.

Henry Repeating Arms' company president, Andy Wickstrom, says, "This is our first time racing at Bristol Motor Speedway, and the reception from fans and everyone at the track has been outstanding so far." Wickstrom continues, "While rifles and shotguns are our bread and butter and what we do best, we're all huge gearheads too. This race provides us with a platform to share our story, meet some customers and dealers face-to-face, and let us have a bit of fun at the same time."

For more information about Henry Repeating Arms and its products, visit henryusa.com or call 866-200-2354.

About Henry Repeating Arms:

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading rifle and shotgun manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company motto is "Made in America, or not made at all," and its firearms come with a lifetime guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. The company is also known for its Guns For Great Causes charitable program, which focuses on assisting the families of sick children, children's hospitals, military veteran organizations, Second Amendment advocacy groups, and wildlife conservation organizations. The company currently employs over 550 people and has over 330,000sf of manufacturing space in its Wisconsin and New Jersey facilities. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever action rifle in 1860 – the first practical repeating rifle and America's unique contribution to the international stage of firearms design. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at henryusa.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/HenryRepeating, and @henry_rifles on Instagram.

(PRNewsfoto/Henry Repeating Arms) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Henry Repeating Arms