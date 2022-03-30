ACTOR HARRY LENNIX, NATIONAL BLACK CHURCH INITIATIVE, AND OMEGA PSI PHI FRATERNITY, INC. PARTNER WITH THE PROSTATE CANCER FOUNDATION TO RAISE AWARENESS OF HEALTH CARE DISPARITIES

National Minority Health Month "Know Your Risk" initiative includes national campaign and special webinar to educate and increase awareness about prostate cancer among Black men

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) has joined forces with actor Harry Lennix and prominent national community organizations to increase awareness about prostate cancer among Black men during National Minority Health Month (NMHM) in April. Through social media outreach, the National Black Church Initiative and the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., will encourage men to understand their personal risks and to take proactive measures to protect their health. Lennix will be a guest speaker for a special webinar about prostate cancer disparities.

Lennix is one of PCF's celebrity ambassadors who lends his voice to encourage men to know their numbers and their risks. "Men, especially Black men must be on high alert for prostate cancer. It disproportionately affects Black men who are about 75 percent more likely to develop the disease than white men and are more than twice as likely to die from it," said Lennix. "That is why it is important for Black men to be informed and proactive about their health, such as taking proper preventative lifestyle measures and receiving regular screenings. Taking those small, impactful steps can help save lives."

"We are honored to partner with Harry and these impactful organizations who are taking action to help save lives," said PCF President and CEO Charles J. Ryan, MD. "It is imperative that men become educated and know their risks for developing prostate cancer. Black men are the hardest hit by prostate cancer and suffer the highest mortality rate of any racial or ethnic group in the U.S. By teaming with these organizations that target this specific demographic, we are able to reach more men and motivate them to take an active role in their health care."

The month-long initiative will offer valuable resources including public service announcements, facts about prostate cancer as well as hard copy and digital health guides that provide special facts and guidance regarding Black men and prostate cancer, including a quiz to understand an individual's risk, and a family tree to help trace it. In addition, PCF will host a special webinar later in the month to discuss health disparities among Black men. Guest speakers include Lennix, Dr. Isla Garraway, urologist at UCLA and the Greater Los Angeles-VA Medical Center, Dr. Hala Borno of University of California, San Francisco, and more. By providing easy access to critical information, PCF is optimistic that it will open lines of communication about this important men's health issue, which many men have historically avoided. To download PCF's new PSA and all NMHM educational resources, visit https://www.pcf.org/nmhm/. The PSA was produced by Chrome Productions.

While scientists do not yet fully understand why prostate cancer incidence and death rates are higher among Black men, it is widely believed that a combination of genetic differences, lifestyle and nutrition habits, and access to medical care may all play a role in these statistics. Since 1993, PCF has been funding focused research to accelerate the work of clinical investigators while also advancing the quality of healthcare for Black men.

The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) is the world's leading philanthropic organization dedicated to funding life-saving prostate cancer research. Founded in 1993 by Mike Milken, PCF has been responsible for raising close to $1 billion in support of cutting-edge research by more than 2,200 research projects at 245 leading cancer centers in 28 countries around the world. Since PCF's inception, and through its efforts, patients around the world are living longer, suffering fewer complications, and enjoying better quality of life. PCF is committed to creating a global public square for prostate cancer, in service to our mission of ending death and suffering from the disease. Learn more at pcf.org.

