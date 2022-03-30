223 'True Blue' Members of Congress Awarded for their 100 Percent Voting Record on FRC Action's 2020, 2021 Scorecards

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council Action (FRC Action) announced today its "True Blue" award winners for the Second Session of the 116th Congress and the First Session of the 117th Congress. The annual award recognizes the members of Congress who displayed unwavering commitment and support of faith, family, and freedom. Of the 223 members of Congress who voted "True Blue" in at least one of the past two years, 55 senators and 168 representatives scored a perfect 100 percent on FRC Action's 2020 Vote Scorecard and/or 2021 Vote Scorecard.

Family Research Council Action President Tony Perkins made the following comments:

"Today we honor the champions who have consistently stood up for life, family, and religious liberty. As a result of their unrelenting efforts, many bad pieces of legislation failed, and many of the most egregious elements of the Biden administration's radical Left agenda have been held in check. We hope that voters will recognize the pro-life, pro-family, and pro-religious liberty voting records of the 'True Blue' members and elect more candidates like them in the 2022 election.

"We thank these 'True Blue' members of Congress for defending faith, family, and freedom with their votes. They have voted to reject the radical gender ideology that would overhaul our federal civil rights framework to mandate special privileges for sexual orientation and gender identity. They voted to protect women, the military, homeless shelters, and public restrooms from this harmful ideology. They have voted to protect the sanctity of human life for unborn babies, end taxpayer funding of abortion, and prevent additional taxpayer funding of abortion both domestically and overseas. These members also voted to expand protections for conscience rights, reject the increasing acceptance of marijuana use, and reject pro-abortion, anti-family, judicial and executive appointments.

"Americans should be encouraged to know that they have so many members of Congress who, despite relentless attacks from the Left and the media, are standing strong for faith, family, and freedom," concluded Perkins.

To see the complete list of scored actions and how members voted, click here to download a copy of the 2020 scorecard, or here to download a copy of the 2021 scorecard.

View original content:

SOURCE Family Research Council Action