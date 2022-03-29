iQIYI Launches on Roku Streaming Players and Roku TV Models, Bringing Variety of Entertainment from across Asia to Fans in Canada and U.S.

BEIJING, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Mar. 29, Beijing time, iQIYI, Inc, (NASDAQ: IQ), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, announced that its IQIYI channel is now available on Roku devices in Canada and the U.S.

The launch allows Roku users to access iQIYI. iQIYI's current overseas subscribers will now be able to enjoy iQIYI content through their Roku devices by simply logging on to the iQIYI channel on their Roku device, giving them more big screen options.

iQIYI International service provides free viewing to some episodes of selected dramas. This means that users can watch the first episodes of shows like Oh My Lord, Sassy Beauty and Nothing but You for free before committing to a subscription.

What can users expect from iQIYI?

With a rich library of titles that cover comedy, suspense, romance and more, users can expect to find something for everyone on iQIYI.

For those interested in Chinese drama, iQIYI International offers a wide selection of titles from One and Only, Luoyang and Unforgettable Love.

Those looking for Korean dramas can watch Bad and Crazy, Jirisan, My Roommate is a Gumiho, Backstreet Rookie and She Would Never Know.

If users are looking for something to enjoy with the entire family, try out Girls Planet 999, Danger Zone, The Secret X or can opt for kids-friendly shows such as Deer Squad and TukTak-Man.

Anime fans can check out The World of Fantasy and Totem Warrior.

iQIYI is committed to providing a wide variety of entertainment from across Asia and has been producing iQIYI Original dramas such as Thai dramas Gen Y The Series, Daughters, and Romantic Blue; and Filipino Dramas Hello Heart and Saying Goodbye. Additionally, iQIYI offers dubbed versions of Oh Master! and Backstreet Rookie for Thai, Vietnamese and Indonesian Bahasa speakers.

iQIYI International offers subscribers two monthly subscription options, with both giving users unlimited access to all VIP content on the platform, an HD resolution viewing experience, and the ability to download titles. The Standard plan is available for CAD $8.99 / month and US $8.99 / month. Priced at CAD $10.99 / month and US $9.99 / month, the Premium plan allows access on four devices, making it the perfect subscription option for families.

Where else can users watch iQIYI?

The iQIYI International App is quickly expanding its availability across multiple platforms so that more global users can gain access to iQIYI's rich content library. In addition to Roku devices, users can access the iQIYI app on:

Samsung Smart TVs

LG Smart TVs

Google Chromecast

Android phones and tablets

Android TV

iPhones and iPads

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

Or simply visit: www.iq.com

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, professional user generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency, online literature, etc.

About iQIYI International

Headquartered in Singapore, iQIYI International is an on-demand video streaming service providing beloved pan-Asian entertainment to international viewers. Offering both ad-supported and VIP subscription services, iQIYI delivers premium drama series, movies, variety shows, and anime; with local languages and subtitles; powered by cutting-edge technology. iQiyi International (service) can be enjoyed on any device via iQ.com and the app. iQiyi International (app) is owned by iQIYI, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQ).

