Red Lobster® Kicks Off Month-Long Fundraising Drive to Help Make-A-Wish® Restore Hope with a Wish

ORLANDO, Fla., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Lobster® is hosting its first company-wide, month-long fundraising drive in support and celebration of its new national charity partner Make-A-Wish, the world's leading children's wish-granting organization. On average, every hour Red Lobster is open for business, three children in the U.S. are diagnosed with a critical illness. A wish can be an important part of the healing process, helping kids deal with, and even overcome, their illnesses. Red Lobster is honoring these deserving kids by inviting guests to help Make-A-Wish spread its positive impact by granting even more life-changing wishes in local communities across the country.

Red Lobster® is hosting a month-long fundraising drive to support its new national charity partner Make-A-Wish® in granting even more life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses. (PRNewswire)

Now through May 1, guests who dine in at Red Lobster will be given the opportunity to support Make-A-Wish by adding $1, $3 or $5 to their check in-restaurant with the help of their server. Those who donate $5 or more during an in-restaurant dining experience will receive a coupon for $10 off a future visit of $40 or more from May 1 through June 30.* Not dining in? Guests can also donate online at www.wish.org/redlobster to help restore hope and make more wishes come true. Donations made through the wish.org site are not eligible to receive a coupon but are still very much appreciated.

"We are thrilled to celebrate our new national charity partner Make-A-Wish by providing an exciting opportunity for both guests and team members to help transform lives, one wish at a time," said Kelli Valade, CEO, Red Lobster. "At Red Lobster, we are committed to serving communities nationwide, in a way that goes far beyond our restaurants, and this is just the first step in our commitment to helping deliver more wishes to the children and families who need it most."

Every year, Make-A-Wish celebrates World Wish Day on April 29, the anniversary of the wish that inspired the founding of Make-A-Wish in 1980. Donations collected at Red Lobster during the month-long fundraising drive, leading up to World Wish Day, will provide wish kids with renewed energy and strength, including:

$1 supplies an icebreaker game for a wish kid and family

$5 helps purchase party supplies and cake for a celebration before the wish is granted

$25 provides a wish kid and family with a photo book to capture and preserve the memories of the wish experience

$100 purchases a customized jersey for a wish kid to wear to meet his or her favorite sports team

"As the countdown to World Wish Day begins, we're proud to add Red Lobster to the roster of national partners activating throughout April to support our mission to grant life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses," said Richard K. Davis, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "Their commitment to serving communities nationwide aligns with our vision to reach every eligible child because wishes can bring hope, joy and a sense of normalcy back into the lives of wish kids and their families."

In addition, the Red Lobster location that raises the most during the fundraising campaign will be awarded the honor of granting a wish from a wish kid in their local community.

This fundraising campaign is Red Lobster's first major initiative with Make-A-Wish since the nonprofit organization was named its national charity partner earlier this year. To learn more about Make-A-Wish and find out how to donate to grant wishes, visit www.wish.org.

*Coupon is valid 5/1/22 through 6/30/22 for $10 off a $40 minimum purchase. Dine-in only. Minimum purchase and discount exclude alcohol, tax, gratuity and gift cards. Valid at any Red Lobster location in the U.S. and Canada (excl. PR). See coupon for full terms.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards . Red Lobster is also proud to be an employer of choice, including in 2022, for the second consecutive year, being named to Forbes magazine's list of America's Best Large Employers. To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram or TikTok .

About Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, operating in every community in the United States and nearly 50 countries worldwide. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff, and more than 24,000 volunteers across the U.S., Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 520,000 wishes worldwide; more than 350,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

Contact:

Nicole Bott

MediaContact@redlobster.com

Fernanda Horvath

fhorvath@wish.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Red Lobster Seafood Co.