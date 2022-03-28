Randori Unveils Channel Program as Attack Surface Management Becomes the Number One Investment Priority for Security Leaders

AccessIT Group, DeFy Security, Eversec Group, Gotham Technology Group, Optiv, Set Solutions and Veristor are Inaugural Partners

Taps Gavin Osters to Lead the Program, with a Goal to do Business Exclusively Through the Channel

WALTHAM, Mass., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Randori, the leader in attack surface management, announced it's expanding its go-to-market engine by adding a channel program, including leading partners such as AccessIT Group, DeFy Security, Eversec Group, Gotham Technology Group, Optiv, Set Solutions and Veristor, amongst others. Gavin Osters, will run the program. The program is already seeing massive success, and is close to achieving its goal of selling 100% through the channel by the end of the year.

Randori Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Randori) (PRNewswire)

Randori Unveils Channel Program as Attack Surface Management Becomes the Top Investment Priority for Security Leaders

Attack Surface Management has risen to the top as one of the "must-have" security technologies needed into today's ever-changing environment. According to research from ESG and Randor i, ASM is the number one investment priority for large enterprises. In fact, the study also reports that 69% of organizations have been compromised due to an unknown or unmanaged external asset.

Randori Accelerates Growth Through Channel Program

Gavin Osters will be the Head of Channel at Randori, after helping grow the channel program at Vectra. Osters started his career at McAfee, then went onto SentinelOne to build out its inaugural channel program. In his role at Randori, Osters will be responsible for identifying new partners and growing the practice as ASM becomes a de-facto security solution.

"I came to Randori after regularly hearing about Randori in different cyber security channels as it started to dominate the ASM category," said Gavin Osters, head of channel, Randori. "I'm joining the team at a pivotal time: we're on a rocketship, and I cannot wait to fuel our explosive growth by building out our channel program from the ground up."

"The evolution of Randori's partner program has been incredible to watch because it mirrors the adoption of ASM technology by many of our customers," says Michael Farnum, CTO at Set Solutions. "We're deeply focused on helping our customers secure the most critical elements of their infrastructure, and in today's world, that includes their attack surface. The Randori Recon product brings something unique to the table—the attacker's perspective—and with that our customers can gain the upperhand to outsmart the adversaries."

"At Veristor, we strive to meet our customers where they are. What our customers want is access to a solution that provides a continuous comprehensive view of their attack surface through a security lens. As their surface changes by way of cloud migration, shadow IT, mergers and acquisitions, internal initiatives, or just day to day operations; Randori can provide the visibility they would not have otherwise. We are thrilled to partner with them to meet our customers' needs," said Jackie Groark VP Security & CISO at Veristor.

Randori Recon: The Attack Surface Management (ASM) Platform Used by the Fortune 100

Designed to help security teams zero in on the issues that matter most to their business, Randori Recon is the only ASM platform to take into account the logic of an adversary, and update it based on the results of real-world attacks. Randori's patent-pending black box and continuous discovery engine identifies all internet-facing assets visible to an attacker—cloud assets or on-prem—and will alert on any changes discovered (unknown assets, new assets, configuration changes). It prioritizes the most critical assets that need attention first, helping security teams zero in on the most pressing issues. In the case of Log4j, Randori applied its attacker's perspective to the platform, and was able to alert customers hours ahead of others and help them triage before attackers could exploit the vulnerability.

Learn more about Randori's channel program and its Attack Surface Management Platform .

About Randori

At Randori , we Attack to Protect™. Recognized by Gartner & IDC as a leader in Offensive Security, the Randori Platform unifies Attack Surface Management (ASM) and Continuous Automated Red Teaming (CART) to provide enterprises the visibility, actionable insights and validation to proactively prevent breaches. Customers like Greenhill Inc, FirstBank, Meijer, NOV, Lionbridge and many more, trust the Randori platform, which was designed by the world's foremost offensive security practitioners at nation-state levels. Discover what's exposed on your attack surface today at randori.com and get the latest insights by following Randori on Twitter and LinkedIn .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Randori