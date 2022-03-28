HubSpot Sales Hub Named #1 CRM in G2's Spring 2022 CRM Grid

The ranking is based on reviews from real users who rated HubSpot on factors like market presence and overall customer satisfaction

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot , the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, announced today that its Sales Hub product has been named the best CRM software in G2's Spring 2022 CRM Grid Report, gaining high marks for customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend. Sales Hub also scored highest on the Spring 2022 CRM Enterprise Usability Index. The reports are based on feedback from real users on G2, the world's leading business solutions review website.

Today's customers want well-designed products with a proven record of success. In addition to researching costs and technical specifications, buyers' purchasing decisions are heavily influenced by what other users have to say about a product. According to a 2018 G2 survey of B2B buyers, 92% of respondents said they're more likely to purchase a product after they've read a trusted review about it. Customer reviews serve as empirical evidence of how well a product delivers on its value proposition. When a user shares their positive experience with others, it serves as a signal of a product's trustworthiness and reliability to potential buyers.

"HubSpot is grateful to be honored as the #1 CRM software in G2's Grid, which is a huge achievement. HubSpot is driving success and growth for so many customers, and this award is the direct result," said Stephanie Cuthbertson, Chief Product Officer at HubSpot. "Building a well-crafted CRM platform that helps our customers grow better is central to our mission. We're proud to build a great experience customers love, and a platform that's powerful and easy to use – and most of all proud to help drive success for our customers."

HubSpot achieved #1 on the spring 2022 CRM Grid by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the CRM category. A product must have received ten or more reviews to be included in the report.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users," said Tom Pringle, VP of Market Research at G2. "We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world."

"HubSpot has the brains of a developer, the UI/UX of a design-centric shop, and the possibilities of growth to scale with our company. By blending our CRM with tools necessary to engage with our prospects and customers, we can be a part of their journey from the same tool the whole way through." - Callie M. , Mid-Market (51-1000 emp.)







"HubSpot and its crew are always willing to go above and beyond. The tools are fantastic and provide you a lot of flexibility to tailor them to your specific requirements; I learn something new every day, the support crew is fantastic, and there is a wealth of documentation to refer to at any time. - Juliana C. , Enterprise (> 1000 emp.)







"HubSpot has all CRM facets, it is by far the best due to the fact that it has an incredibly comprehensive function that outweighs most paid CRMs on the market, and you can use it across your marketing, sales, and customer service teams. It's a great option for just about every business out there." - Denver C. , Mid-Market (51-1000 emp.)

HubSpot Sales Hub also won 100 other #1 G2 Spring 2022 rankings including the Enterprise Usability Index for CRM category. The Spring 2022 G2 recognitions follow HubSpot's recognition as the #2 Best Global Seller for 2022 by G2 for the second year in a row.

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, more than 135,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers.

Named Glassdoor's #2 Best Place to Work in 2022, HubSpot has been recognized for its award-winning culture by Great Place to Work, Comparably, Fortune, Entrepreneur, Inc., and more. HubSpot was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company's thousands of employees work across the globe in HubSpot offices and remotely.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com .

