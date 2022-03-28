AFA Announces National Finalists for StellarXplorers VIII

ARLINGTON, Va., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AFA's StellarXplorers Space STEM Program announced the 10 teams that will compete at the StellarXplorers VIII National Space Design Competition Finals on April 22-23, 2022, at Space Center Houston.

From the initial field of 375 teams that began the competition in October 2021, these 10 teams advanced through all three highly competitive qualifying rounds to earn the distinction of National Finalist:

Buena Park High School AFJROTC #1 from Buena Park, Calif. Buena Park High School AFJROTC #2 from Buena Park, Calif. California Academy of Math and Science #1 from Carson, Calif. Edmond North High School #1 from Edmond, Okla. North Allegheny High School AFJROTC #2 from Pittsburgh, Pa. Palos Verdes Peninsula High School #3 from Rolling Hills Estates, Calif. Pueblo County High School #1 from Pueblo, Colo. Red Mountain High School #2 from Mesa, Ariz. The Science Academy STEM Magnet #1 from North Hollywood, Calif. Valencia High School AFJROTC #1 from Valencia, Calif.

"We have so many incredible teachers and educators supporting students from across the country," said Zachary Shelton, StellarXplorers Director. "There were more teams this year than ever before competing at a high level in our orbital planning, satellite design and launch programming qualification rounds. Congratulations to our Finalist teams who will travel to our in-person StellarXplorers National Finals at Space Center Houston."

StellarXplorers, a Space STEM initiative established by AFA, is a space system engineering competition designed to inspire students toward futures in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Program sponsors include our Presenting Sponsor, Lockheed Martin; the U.S. Air Force STEM Program; L3Harris; ULA; with additional support from the Educational Alliance of Analytical Graphics, Inc; Space Center Houston; and Coyote Enterprises.

To learn more about StellarXplorers, please visit AFA's StellarXplorers website www.stellarxplorers.org.

About AFA

An independent non-profit association, AFA is the single-largest professional military association dedicated to air and space power and to the advancement of aerospace education at every level. Founded in 1946, AFA is dedicated to promoting dominant U.S. Air and Space Forces as the foundation of a strong National Defense; honoring and supporting Airmen, Guardians, and their Families; and remembering and respecting the enduring heritage of the Air and Space Forces.

