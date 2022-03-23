OCEANIA CRUISES APPOINTS FRANK DEL RIO JR. AS CHIEF SALES & MARKETING OFFICER

Industry Veteran and Brand Co-Founder to Provide Global Vision and Strategic Direction

MIAMI, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, announced the appointment of Frank Del Rio Jr. as Chief Sales & Marketing Officer for the brand. As Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Del Rio will be responsible for all sales and marketing activities across the globe and lead the teams based in the brand's offices in Miami, Southampton, Sydney, and Sao Paulo. This appointment marks Del Rio's return to the company and a continuation of his 14-year tenure, which ran from 2003 through 2017.

Oceania Cruises Official Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oceania Cruises) (PRNewswire)

During his time at Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, and ultimately at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., Del Rio rose to the rank of Senior Vice President and led all aspects of Port and Destination Services along with Onboard Revenue. During this period, Del Rio spearheaded tremendous leaps in innovation and product development, achieved significant financial efficiencies and organizational synergies, and drove record-breaking and industry-leading results in the form of revenue increases.

"I'm delighted to add Frank and his many talents to the already stellar team at Oceania Cruises. His passion, enthusiasm, and day-one familiarity with the brand, our guests, and our travel partners will take us from strength to strength," stated Howard Sherman, President & CEO of Oceania Cruises.

Del Rio is well acquainted with the line's travel partners and the retail distribution network that drives the industry. Over the course of his career, he has worked closely with many of the top travel companies such as Go Next, Food & Wine Trails, and Virtuoso Travel Network to develop new and unique destination programs for their clientele.

"I'm thrilled to be returning to a brand that I am so truly passionate about and is embedded in my DNA. I'm also eager to reconnect with the best sales and marketing team in the industry," stated Frank Del Rio Jr. "Oceania's successes are often imitated but never replicated and I look forward to many more of these great successes as we evolve and grow the acclaimed Oceania Cruises brand," added Del Rio.

Most recently, Del Rio has been involved in the private equity, finance, and tech spaces, where he was involved across a wide spectrum of products and industries, including AI, telecommunications and 5G network solutions, medical, and real estate development. A consistent thread across all of his experiences in these realms was digital transformation and disruption.

Del Rio resides in south Florida with his wife and two children. An ardent philanthropist, Del Rio devotes much of his free time to fundraising and volunteer work for multiple charities and nonprofits that provide support to those less fortunate.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's seven small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,210 guests and feature the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 450 marquee and boutique ports across Europe, Alaska, Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, New England-Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Tahiti and the South Pacific in addition to the epic 180-day Around the World Voyages. The brand has a second 1,200-guest Allura Class ship on order for delivery in 2025. With headquarters in Miami, Oceania Cruises is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a diversified cruise operator of leading global cruise brands which include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with nearly 60,000 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027, comprising of approximately 24,000 berths.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oceania Cruises