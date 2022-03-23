Lumenis Disrupts the Energy-Based Treatment Category with a New Facial Stimulation Treatment, triLift™, at the 2022 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD)

BOSTON, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumenis Be, Ltd., a leading energy-based medical device company for aesthetic and eye care applications, is proud to announce the launch of triLift, a facial stimulation device targeting the three aging elements: structure, contour, and texture, by treating the three tissue layers – the muscles, the dermal layer and the epidermal layer. Lumenis is proud to unveil this new device exclusively at the 2022 AAD Annual Meeting's show floor from March 25th – March 27th.

The patent pending triLift is the first treatment in the market to use Dynamic Muscle Stimulation (DMStTM) in sequence with two other modalities to tone healthy muscles, reduce facial wrinkles, and smooth and resurface the skin, achieving an effect similar to a face lift, noninvasively. Unlike traditional electrical muscle stimulation and magnetic muscle stimulation, DMSt technology allows in-motion muscle stimulation, covering small to large areas. TriPollar RF and triFX Radiofrequency Microneedling then tighten the skin, smoothen its texture and plump it by regenerating collagen and elastin. According to studies1,2,3, triLift can increase skin smoothness by 80%, reduce the appearance of wrinkles by 30%, and triple the natural production of Hyaluronic Acid compared to baseline.

"Aging is part of life and happens to all of us, but what many people do not realize is that aging is more than wrinkles on the skin surface, it starts and continues with the muscles, bones and soft tissues below our skin," said Dr. Steven Dayan, facial plastic surgeon and director of Denova research in Chicago. "I am enthused by triLift's innovative technology, an advancement in treating the multilayer influences of aging, including the muscles, the dermal and the epidermal layers." He continued, "triLift is an option for anyone who wants to firm up the appearance of their face with a noninvasive, no downtime approach. Patients can expect a visible lift and glow that is pleasant, quick, and seems to improve with every additional treatment."

"At Lumenis we are always pioneering new technological and clinical frontiers, bringing to market innovative, efficacious and safe energy-based aesthetic solutions," said Tzipi Ozer-Armon, CEO of Lumenis. "With the launch of triLift, a new facial stimulation category leveraging our DMSt technology, we have done just that – providing providers and patients another first-of-its-kind aesthetic solution. We look forward to partnering with providers across the globe in the months and years to come to further expand the impact and reach of this revolutionary technology."

Lumenis will unveil triLift at the AAD Annual Meeting's show floor, booth #2817, on March 25, 2022, at 3pm EDT.

About Lumenis

Lumenis is a global leader in the medical aesthetic market and is a world-renowned expert in developing and commercializing innovative energy-based technologies, including Laser, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and Radio-Frequency (RF).

For over 50 years, Lumenis' ground-breaking products have redefined medical treatments and set technological and clinical gold-standards, revolutionizing existing treatment methods and creating solutions for previous untreatable conditions. Lumenis is a portfolio company of Baring Private Equity Asia.

