BUBBLEFEST IS BACK AT DISCOVERY CUBE ORANGE COUNTY WITH A FESTIVAL OF SOAPY SCIENCE FUN AND THE MEGA BUBBLE LASER SHOW

Tickets on Sale Now for Orange County's #1 Family Friendly Event Starting March 30 – April 17

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bubbles are back! Discovery Cube, Southern California's leading children's science museum, is excited to welcome back Orange County's #1 family-friendly annual event, Bubblefest, running March 30-April 17. The Southland's most popular spring break event features a hands-on festival of soapy science fun and activities throughout the Orange County campus, as well as the award-winning Mega Bubblefest Laser Show starring world-famous bubble artist Melody Yang. The festival combines all the wonders of music, lasers and bubbles for an exciting, one-of-a-kind soapy science sensation.

Tickets for the annual event are currently on sale through Discovery Cube's website and includes access to the Mega Bubblefest Laser Show and a Bubble courtyard filled with silly, soapy science fun with hands-on exhibits, a paddle boat attraction, an inflatable obstacle course and much more. The event is open to children and parents of all ages. Tickets to the Bubblefest show also provide guests with admission and access to the rest of Discovery Cube's award-winning STEM exhibits throughout the science center.

"We're bringing the bubbles back to the OC," said Joe Adams, CEO, Discovery Cube. "For decades, Bubblefest has been a family-favorite spring break tradition and our most popular annual event. This year we've made it even more spectacular with tons of soap, suds and science fun for the whole family. You don't have to be a kid to enjoy all the silly science fun and education you can have with bubbles."

Bubblefest 2022 will feature many bubble-filled interactive exhibits and activities that demonstrate the science behind the art of bubble making such as surface tension, elasticity, air pressure, friction and energy. Each activity is steeped in science and brimming with bubble fun. This year's event will also feature a dazzling display of bubble stunts and soapy tricks at the Mega Bubblefest Laser Show, starring Melody Yang. The Mega Bubblefest Laser Show will run seven days a week, with scheduled showtimes at 11:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Advanced ticket purchases are highly encouraged.

Tickets for Bubblefest are now available for purchase: https://www.discoverycube.org/oc-bubblefest/

To learn more about Discovery Cube Orange County and reserve your tickets, visit: https://www.discoverycube.org/buy-tickets/.

Discovery Cube Orange County is located at 2500 N. Main Street, Santa Ana, CA 92705 and open Monday – Sunday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

About Discovery Cube

Established in 1989, the Discovery Cube is one of Southern California's leading children's science museums. With locations in Los Angeles and Orange County, the Cube's focus is to INSPIRE, EDUCATE and IMPACT young minds through engaging science-based programs, activities and exhibits. Discovery Cube was named one of the "10 Most Trusted Brands" in Orange County and awarded the National Medal of Service from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Last year, Discovery Cube adopted a digital-first approach to STEM education with the launch of Discovery Cube Connect, a digital platform for the development and distribution of interactive STEM educational offerings, activities and gameplay. For more information, visit discoverycube.org and discoverycubeconnect.org

