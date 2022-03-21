WeAllGrow Summit Returns in 2022 With a Sanctuary of Joy

#WeAllGrow Gathers Impactful Community of Latinas for their Annual Summit in California

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- #WeAllGrow Latina , the largest and most established community of Latinas online, is thrilled to announce that its landmark event, #WeAllGrow Summit , is returning in 2022 after a two-year hiatus.

#WeAllGrow Summit is the organization's signature gathering. The Summit, which launched in 2015, quickly evolved into the organization's most prominent and sought-after event. The Summit brings together a vibrant community of intergenerational Latina creators, makers, professionals, and entrepreneurs from all walks of life for a weekend devoted to personal transformation and professional growth.

The 2022 #WeAllGrow Summit is a thoughtfully curated immersive experience that will icosmnvite guests to revel in self-love anchored by the Summit's theme: Sanctuary of Joy. The three-day event is intentionally designed to co-create communal and individual joy via experiential learning, transformational talks, celebratory experiences, and wellness sessions. The event features some of the world's trailblazing Latinas/x/o, who will participate in intimate conversations & lead workshops with attendees.

Those who attend the event will have the opportunity to invest in their dreams, commit to their calling, and walk away from the experience with tangible tools and actionable steps to bring their dreams to fruition. All while they are immersed in a desert oasis retreat environment that nourishes the mind, body, and soul.

Summit guests can take part in mindfully designed experiential activities led by trusted industry leaders, founders, powerhouse experts, healers, and creatives aligned to inspire and catapult Latina entrepreneurs to their highest potential.

#WeAllGrow Summit will be held September 29, 2022 to October 1, 2022 at the La Quinta Resort in Palm Desert, California. Click here to buy tickets to the Summit and learn more information about the exciting speakers set to attend the event.

Founded in 2010, #WeAllGrow is the largest and most established community of Latinas online. The group works to elevate Latinas' voices and stories via the power of community through virtual and in-person gatherings and culturally relevant content and tools to increase visibility and grow Latinas' social and economic power. #WeAllGrow is led by Ana Flores, Founder and CEO; Vanessa Santos, Co-CEO and Partner; and Patty Arvielo, Partner and Chairwoman.

