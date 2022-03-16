PGA Tour Pro Paul Casey Joins Cadi!

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadi is excited to announce the endorsement of pro golfer Paul Casey. Paul is a four-time Ryder Cup participant and ranks in the top 30 on the all-time career earnings list. Since his pro debut in 2000, Casey has amassed a long history of accomplishments and some impressive worldwide wins, including three on the PGA Tour, the Shell Houston Open, the Valspar Championship (the first player to win the Valspar Championship in back-to-back seasons), and international wins such as the Porsche European Open.

Paul Casey, professional golfer, standing with one of Cadi's autonomous kiosks. (PRNewswire)

Why did Paul Casey endorse Cadi? Simple! Casey recognizes the disruptive potential of Cadi. It is the ability to try before you buy while finding the perfect club for your game. Casey has chosen to not sign a golf equipment deal, preferring to use a variety of clubs that best suit his game. "Every golfer, even tour players, love to try the latest and greatest technology" says Casey. "Cadi makes it so easy to find the perfect clubs to help golfers play their best." Soon, golfers everywhere will have the same opportunity of 'try before you buy' through Cadi's marketplace!

Cadi is more than just a kiosk. You may have heard or read about Cadi's truly innovative kiosk (as seen in Forbes and Yahoo! Finance ). You may not have heard Cadi's technology uses Big Data to improve the golfer's purchase experience. Cadi is better connecting golfers to products using an e-commerce marketplace and a network of kiosks. This allows golfers to compare themselves to other golfers of similar skill, while using their experience and performance with clubs to evaluate purchase decisions.

This IS the Future of Digital Golf Retail.

Cadi is turning to public investors to raise funding through regulation crowdfunding. Cadi has currently raised close to $2M of their $5M overall goal.

With Cadi's innovative approach and a multibillion-dollar market ripe for disruption, Cadi could fundamentally change the way golfers try and buy golf equipment.

Don't miss out on golf retail's digital future with Cadi.

Take a look at their investment opportunity today.

Cadi

https://cadikiosk.com/

For all media inquiries, please contact press@cadikiosk.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cadi