USMJ Announces Adult Use-Marijuana Cultivation Eligibility In New York

DALLAS, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) today announced the company has confirmed its eligibility to apply for the new adult-use marijuana cultivation license recently passed into law in the State of New York.

"The governor of New York on [February 22nd] signed a bill to provide provisional marijuana cultivator and processor licenses for existing hemp businesses that take certain steps to promote equity in the emerging industry." – Marijuana Moment

"The Conditional Adult-Use Cultivator License is available only to cultivators who, as of December 31, 2021, held a license to grow cannabinoid hemp and has grown and harvested hemp in two of the past four years." - Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

USMJ has a subsidiary that has been growing hemp for CBD for the past four years. The subsidiary last week received an invitation from the New York Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) to apply for the provisional adult-use cannabis license.

"New York's new law, making hemp growers eligible for adult-use marijuana cultivation licenses, is a fortunate turn of events and a real potential game changer for USMJ," said Steven Rash, CEO of USMJ.

USMJ plans to promptly submit its application.

USMJ is founded on the core belief that cannabis makes people's lives better. Cannabis can fight disease, improve wellness and do so in an environmentally sustainable manner. North American Cannabis Holdings is dedicated to finding the best possible applications for cannabis to serve consumers. The Company operates USMJ.com and is dedicated to Ongoing Cannabis Consumer Product Development that it can incubate into Future Spin-offs.

