ThriveDX Acquires Kontra, Expanding Its Corporate Training Portfolio with Best-In-Class Application Security Training

MIAMI , March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ThriveDX SaaS (formerly Cybint Solutions), today announced the acquisition of Kontra Application Security Training, expanding the reach of both companies' offerings and furthering their shared mission of digitally transforming users. Kontra training modules are built by developers, for developers, and put learners in the shoes of a hacker to allow them to learn from a hacker's perspective and better understand how they think.

Traditional edTech training often oversimplifies content in order to better reach wide audiences, but this can often leave software developers underprepared for the reality of a security breach. ThriveDX SaaS and Kontra's learning systems are based on real-life enterprise scenarios directly from industry leaders who have personally experienced cyber threats. Integral to ThriveDX SaaS and Kontra's methodologies is the ability to translate industry-relevant skills into application security expertise, storytelling, active engagement, and simulations. Kontra is the only application security training on the market that supports SCORM technical standards for eLearning and can easily be uploaded to any Learning Management System (LMS) with flexibility and scale.

"Properly preparing companies for real-life cyber attacks is our mission, and we found that common goal in Kontra," said Roy Zur, CEO, ThriveDX SaaS. "Engaging users beyond traditional education and sharing real experiences is ultimately a more engaging and effective way to learn, which is why Kontra's trainings are a celebrated addition to our portfolio."

"We're thrilled to amplify the reach of Kontra's application security with ThriveDX SaaS and upskill the tech workforce through relevant, industry standard, experienced-based models," said Gyan Chawdhary, founder and CEO, Kontra. "The ThriveDX SaaS team's ability to parlay their careers in cybersecurity into the security solutions they offer shows us that their approach to education and value for industry experience directly aligns with ours."

About ThriveDX SaaS

ThriveDX SaaS, formerly known as Cybint Solutions, is the software as a service arm of ThriveDX, the global education company committed to transforming lives through digital skills training and solutions. Our team is comprised of military-trained cyber experts, industry veterans, and educators united under the vision of creating a safer digital world through education, training, and collaboration.

About Kontra

Kontra is not your typical application security training company. We don't believe in basic code quizzes, outdated exercises, or trainings that simply check the box. Our mission is to provide the most advanced and cutting-edge interactive, web-based developer security simulations and education. Powered by ThriveDX, our scalable technology revivents and reimages enterprise application security education for the modern developer—all while supporting our pursuit to close the skills shortage in cybersecurity.

