Smart Air Cooling & Heating unveils new look, name and brand

The Austin HVAC company says the new design better communicates the company's commitment to modern heating and cooling technologies

AUSTIN, Texas, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Air Cooling & Heating, a family-owned and operated HVAC company serving the Austin area since 2009, announced it has completed a major rebranding to better reflect the company's commitment to advancements in the home services industry.

Smart Air Cooling & Heating says its new branding better communicates the company’s commitment to modern heating and cooling technologies for its customers. (PRNewswire)

"While we are still dedicated to providing the same localized and professional service that we have become known for, we feel the new company name, logo, website, uniforms and truck wraps better conveys to the public the type of service we furnish," said Shane Bryant, president of Smart Air Cooling & Heating. "We are still a family-owned and operated business, but we are also a forward-thinking company that provides our customers with the latest heating and air conditioning solutions. We are highly accountable for the results of our work product."

When Bryant started the company, he was still working as a technician for a major HVAC manufacturer but was making repairs for a handful of clients as a side job.

Once his clientele grew larger, he left his full-time job and devoted his time to his fledgling business, known then as Smart Air Service Company. Now, the company that started as Bryant's part-time job has grown to employ 14 office workers and technicians.

"We still have many of the customers we started with," Bryant said. "We wanted our brand to reflect our growth while still paying homage to the customers who started this journey with us."

Office Manager Jeff Jones said Smart Air has always been forward thinking in its approach and that is not limited to its services. In December, Smart Air hired Lisa Pena to head its installation team. Pena, who has worked as an HVAC service technician and manager for more than 20 years, is one of only a handful of female installation managers in the industry.

"Shane has always looked to the future and spends a great deal of his time to make sure we stay on the cutting edge of the latest technologies in heating and air conditioning products and services," Jones said. "We are confident the new branding will show our customers we are devoted to providing them with the most modern product and services available in this industry."

About Smart Air Cooling & Heating

Smart Air Cooling & Heating, a family owned and operated heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) installation and repair company, has served the Austin, Texas area since 2009. Providing both residential and commercial service, Smart Air has grown through a consistent customer-base referral system. The company's technicians exceed the licensing and training requirements of the Texas HVAC energy efficient industry and pass rigorous background checks to ensure they meet the highest standards. Committed to innovation, the company provides the best HVAC and air-quality solutions to its customers based on industry knowledge, expertise and energy efficiency. To learn more about Smart Air Cooling & Heating, please visit their website at https://smartairaustin.com/.

