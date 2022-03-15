Morningstar Announces Agenda for 2022 Morningstar Investment Conference

Morningstar's annual investment conference will be held on May 16-18 and feature former US Ambassador to Russia Mike McFaul and Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson

CHICAGO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today announced the agenda for its 34th annual Morningstar Investment Conference, set to convene Monday, May 16 through Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago. A digital experience of the conference will also be available online.

"This year's conference agenda presents another robust lineup of timely content for investors, from sustainable investing to digital currencies and geopolitical risk," said Kunal Kapoor, chief executive officer at Morningstar. "These latest industry evolutions are arriving at a moment defined by investor engagement and opportunity."

Morningstar's conference brings together top industry leaders and investing experts as they share research and provide new perspectives for investors. This year's speakers include:

Christine Benz , director of personal finance and retirement planning, Morningstar

David Giroux , chief investment officer for equity and multi-asset, T. Rowe Price

Karsten Jeske , chief economist, Valravn Capital

Jenny Johnson , president and chief executive officer, Franklin Templeton

Kunal Kapoor , chief executive officer, Morningstar

Sarah Ketterer , chief executive officer, Causeway Capital Management LLC

Mike McFaul , former U.S. ambassador to Russia

Jane McGonigal , game designer and author

Raghuram Rajan , economist and professor, University of Chicago Booth School of Business

Sammy Simnegar , portfolio manager, Fidelity Institutional

In the session, "Geopolitical Order Disrupted," Mike McFaul, former U.S. Ambassador to Russia during the Obama administration, will talk about a forgotten source of uncertainty: global geopolitical risk.

Conference attendees will also hear from a panel of Morningstar equity and Sustainalytics analysts who will share their perspective on the outlook and ramifications of many companies' commitments to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

New to the conference this year are eight 30-minute "idea sessions," where financial professionals will explore hot topics in investing such as public policy with Aron Szapiro, head of retirement studies and public policy, Morningstar, Inc./Morningstar Investment Management LLC, and personalization at scale as the business of advice evolves, with Marta Norton, chief investment officer, Morningstar Investment Management LLC, Americas.

Morningstar will also host two receptions for conference attendees, including a night at the House of Blues on Tuesday, May 17, from 7-10 p.m. CT. The evening will include a special live musical performance by Buddy Guy, legendary American blues guitarist and singer.

More information about the Morningstar Investment Conference, including the full agenda, hotel accommodations, and continuing-education credits, is available at https://cvent.me/N9M9Vx. Please note the agenda is subject to change. The agenda includes session format, meaning whether the session is in-person, livestreamed, or will be available on-demand. Join the conversation on Twitter with #MICUS or by following @MorningstarInc.

Registration Information

All-access attendance for the Morningstar Investment Conference, which includes digital access to the conference, costs $649 per person through Thursday, March 31 and includes all sessions, two breakfasts, two lunches, and two receptions. After March 31, the fee is $899 for all-access registrants.

In-person only registration includes access to all sessions live in Chicago. The registration fee is $599 through March 31 and $849 thereafter.

The fee for digital registration is $349 through March 31 and $499 thereafter. Digital attendees will have access to all live broadcast sessions, including nine keynotes, three breakouts and two idea sessions.

All conference content is available on-demand for all-access and digital registrants for 30 days after the event. Learn more here.

Media Registration Information

Full-time, credentialed members of the news media may receive complimentary registration to the Morningstar Investment Conference. For media registration, please visit this link.

About Morningstar, Inc.

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $265 billion in assets under advisement and management as of Dec. 31, 2021. The Company has operations in 29 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company. Follow Morningstar on Twitter @MorningstarInc.

This press release is for informational purposes only; references to securities or a separately managed account investment strategy in this press release should not be considered an offer or solicitation to buy or sell the securities or to invest in accordance with that strategy.

