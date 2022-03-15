MIND TECHNOLOGY INTRODUCES SPECTRAL AI™ AUTOMATIC TARGET RECOGNITION

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) ("MIND" or the "Company") announced the introduction of its Spectral AI automatic target recognition capability at the Oceanology International Conference in London.

Based on the Company's Spectral AI technology, automatic target recognition ("ATR") capabilities will be available on side scan sonar systems produced by MIND's Klein Marine Systems unit. The Company believes that this unique capability creates a clear differentiation from other side scan sonar systems.

Commenting on the announcement, MIND's Chief Technology Officer, Andy Meecham, stated, "ATR capabilities are becoming more and more important for operators of sensor systems due to increases in operational tempo and the demands of autonomous operation. As the designer and manufacturer of sensor systems, we are in a unique position to provide higher quality ATR solutions as compared to third party providers."

"The initial application of this internally developed technology is to provide our Klein sonar systems with ATR capability. However, we envision other applications in the future," said MIND Technology CEO Rob Capps.

ABOUT MIND TECHNOLOGY

MIND Technology, Inc. provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, MIND has a global presence with key operating locations in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. Its Seamap and Klein units, design, manufacture and sell specialized, high performance, marine sonar and seismic equipment.

Forward-looking Statements

