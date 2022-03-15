LAUREL SPRINGS SCHOOL LAUNCHES MATH READINESS COURSES TO ADDRESS COVID-RELATED MATH LEARNING LOSS

New Courses Beginning Summer 2022 Provide Fundamental Education for Students Entering Middle School Mathematics

WEST CHESTER, Pa. and OJAI, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurel Springs School , an accredited, private, online school offering K–12 and postgraduate programs, announces the launch of a math readiness summer program offering Pre-Algebra Readiness and Algebra Readiness courses to support students' mastery of fundamental mathematics concepts. The courses help prepare students struggling with math due to learning loss before entering pre-algebra or Algebra 1 in the fall. They also introduce potential new students to the Laurel Springs mastery-based education approach.

"Readiness offerings are more than a solution for students to build confidence in their math skills. They are also an introduction to mastery-based learning for many students," said Leigh Tillman, dean of curriculum and instruction at Laurel Springs School. "Our approach to education sets students up for success in academics and life skills beyond the classroom, allowing students to take responsibility for their education and learn time management skills afforded by a self-paced, mastery-based instructional model."

The courses are pass/fail, non-credit bearing. Students do not need to be enrolled full-time in Laurel Springs to participate, and the cost is $500 per course in addition to a summer registration fee. The courses are available now for enrollment, visit laurelsprings.com or contact the admissions team at 866-890-6429.

As school systems continue to adjust to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, many students have struggled with the policy-mandated transitions from in-person to online instruction. According to the Curriculum Associates i-Ready in-school assessment,* the percentage of students on grade-level in mathematics is lower in nearly all grades than we saw before the pandemic. As many as 50 percent of eighth-grade students are testing below their expected grade level.

"Our goal is to provide the best educational experience for every student," Tillman said. "We continually evaluate our curriculum to ensure we're developing our program by adapting to new technology, trends in education, and standards alignment to provide for the needs of Laurel Springs students."

The Pre-Algebra Readiness and Algebra Readiness courses review critical topics students need to master for success moving forward. The course includes video instruction, interactive activities, and practice problems all designed to support students in strengthening their mathematical skills.

As the world moves further into the future of remote learning, Laurel Springs isn't what you'd traditionally expect from online learning. Since its inception in 1991, Laurel Springs' mission has been to engage global learners in an education that values them as individuals, integrates their passions and pursuits into academic and career pathways, and fosters inquiry, growth, mastery, purpose, and independence.

About Laurel Springs School

Laurel Springs School is an accredited, online private school offering a challenging K–12 curriculum and postgraduate academic program. Our mission is to engage global learners in an education that values them as individuals, integrates their passions and pursuits into academic and career pathways, and fosters inquiry, growth, mastery, purpose, and independence. The school is designed for the college preparatory student who desires a personalized education to help them grow and excel academically and personally. We offer a flexible schedule that can support the early pursuit of careers in professional athletics, the entertainment industry, or wherever students' passions take them. Laurel Springs School offers more than 30 clubs, activities, and extracurricular programs. With 100 percent of faculty members holding at least a master's degree, students are offered more than 230 college preparatory courses taught by experts in their field, and score higher than the national average on the SAT and ACT. For 30 years, Laurel Springs School has an outstanding record of placing graduates into selective colleges and universities of their choice. In 2021, 76 percent of graduates were offered admission to U.S. News and World Reports Top 50 Colleges and earn more than $17 million in merit scholarships. Learn more at laurelsprings.com .

