Invitae Publishes the 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

– Report details the company's dedication to healthcare for humanity through sustainable practices coupled with progress towards its mission –

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today released its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report summarizing the company's performance on key ESG criteria and highlighting its commitment to healthcare for humanity.

Invitae's (NVTA) mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medical practice to improve the quality of healthcare for billions of people. www.invitae.com (PRNewsFoto/Invitae Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"Continuing the progress on our ESG efforts is central to our mission and is part of our DNA," said Shelly Guyer, Chief Sustainability Officer at Invitae. "We are dedicated to transparent disclosure, collecting data to enable future goal setting, and sustainable practices to improve healthcare affordability and accessibility to all."

The report provides an in-depth review of the progress made in the past year against established frameworks. It also details how Invitae continues to work toward strengthening the policies and procedures that operationalize its commitment to oversight and integration of ESG within strategy and risk management practices. The company recognizes the importance of solid governance, environmental stewardship and social responsibility to both its long-term business strategy and shareholder value creation.

The following represent Invitae's guiding ESG principles that enable decisions at all levels of the company and form the foundation of these efforts:

Healthcare for humanity: Continue to support patients through all stages of life with an affordable, integrated solution of health information, digital solutions and data services that will shape the genomic medicine era.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion: Build a diverse workforce, cultivate a workplace where everyone can be engaged, and advance inclusive research and health equity.

Environmental stewardship: Make environmental issues such as reducing, reusing, and recycling a priority. Work to reduce the emissions footprint of the company with the eventual goal of achieving carbon neutrality.

Transparency and trust: Continue to prioritize transparency, trust and corporate governance to hold Invitae accountable, measure success scientifically and ensure the long-term commitments to patients are met.

"Our focus on healthcare for humanity is the most material aspect of ESG impacting the success of our business both domestically and internationally," said Sean George, CEO and Co-Founder of Invitae. "We understand that progress takes time and I am proud of our world-class team and unique culture that enables us to continue to make tangible progress on our ESG goals."

To learn more about Invitae's ESG efforts, download the 2022 ESG Report .

About Invitae



Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company, whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time and lower prices. For more information, visit the company's website at invitae.com .

Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the company's progress on its ESG goals; the company's beliefs regarding its ESG report and how it details the company's ESG work; the company's guiding ESG principles; and the company's beliefs regarding the impact of its dedication to healthcare for humanity. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the company's history of losses; the company's ability to compete; the company's failure to manage growth effectively; the company's need to scale its infrastructure in advance of demand for its tests and to increase demand for its tests; the company's ability to use rapidly changing genetic data to interpret test results accurately and consistently; security breaches, loss of data and other disruptions; laws and regulations applicable to the company's business; and the other risks set forth in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Invitae Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

