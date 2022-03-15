fabric Named to the 2022 CB Insights Retail Tech 100 - List of Most Innovative Retail Startups

fabric recognized for achievements in digital commerce as its headless platform empowers mid-market and enterprise merchants to compete with e-commerce giants

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named fabric , a leader in headless commerce, to its Retail Tech 100 ranking, which showcases the 100 most promising B2B retail tech companies in the world. This marks the second time fabric made the list, having first appeared in the inaugural 2020 edition .

The 2022 Retail Tech 100 cohort highlights startups reimagining the retail experience across 13 categories. This year's winning companies are working on hyper-personalized shopping, blockchain-powered commerce, autonomous delivery, virtual shopping, and more. 19 countries are represented this year, including India, China, Mexico, Singapore, and the Netherlands, among others.

"By almost any measure, this has been a breakout year for retail tech. We've seen skyrocketing funding across the industry, powering companies involved in every aspect of retail from instant grocery delivery to supply chain technology," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "In 2021 alone, these 100 companies raised $13.1B in funding, an incredibly impressive feat. As the retail landscape evolves, we're excited to see how the companies on the Retail Tech 100 continue to revolutionize how consumers shop."

"Unlike our competitors, fabric has built a platform that bends to the needs of our customers, not the other way around" said Faisal Masud, CEO of fabric. "This great recognition from CB Insights is further validation that fabric is the platform to help sellers succeed as the world of retail and digital commerce continues to evolve."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Retail Tech 100 from a pool of over 7,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. Selection was based on factors including patent activity, business relations, investor profiles, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic Scores, market potential, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score , based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum. To find out more about the selection process and this year's winners, join the CB Insights team for a webinar today at 2 p.m. ET.

fabric concluded 2021 with 4.5x year-over-year revenue growth and kicked off 2022 with a $140 million Series C round that pushed its valuation to approximately $1.5 billion. Led by a team of executives with e-commerce expertise accrued from time at Amazon, Staples, Restoration Hardware, Williams Sonoma, and Adobe, fabric provides modern, composable commerce solutions to sellers including Chico's, GNC, McDonald's, The Honest Company and more.

Quick facts on the 2022 Retail Tech 100:

Funding trends: In 2021, these 100 private companies raised $13.1B in equity funding across 109 deals, triple the amount they raised in 2020. So far in 2022, they have raised $2.3B across 15 deals (as of 3/8/22).

Future market leaders: Nearly two-thirds of the companies on the list are early- or mid-stage companies. There are 20 early-stage companies (seed/angel and Series A) and 43 mid-stage firms (Series B or Series C) in this year's cohort.

Unicorns: 36 of the 100 companies (36%) are valued at or above $1B as of their latest funding rounds.

Top investors: Salesforce Ventures is the most active investor in this year's Retail Tech 100 companies, with investments in 10 companies across 19 deals since 2017. Tiger Global Management and Insight Partners, which have both invested in 9 companies on the list, are tied for second.

Global reach: 40% of the 2022 Retail Tech 100 is based outside the US. After the US, the UK and India follow with 6 companies each. Overall, this year's winners span 19 countries, including Singapore , Australia , China , and the Netherlands .

About fabric

fabric is a key component of the modern commerce stack. By democratizing access to best-in-class digital commerce tooling, fabric allows merchants who aren't served well by Shopify, Oracle ATG, or Salesforce Commerce Cloud (and other hosted platforms) to thrive in an e-commerce world. Customers like BuildDirect, GNC, and MSC trust fabric for its open and modular design that allows them to be live within just a few months without having to replatform. fabric is a force multiplier on retailers' existing technology investments proven to grow digital revenue by up to 3x. Headquartered in the Cloud Capital Seattle, Washington, with offices and customers around the world, fabric is backed by SoftBank, Glynn Capital, Forerunner Ventures, Stripes, B Capital Group, Greycroft, Norwest Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures, Sierra Ventures, Innovation Global Capital, Ascend Venture Capital, and Expa. To learn more, visit https://fabric.inc.

