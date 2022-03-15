Extending Access to Physical Science Research in Sweden and Norway through Read & Publish Agreements

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing, a leading not-for-profit scholarly publisher in the physical sciences, is delighted to announce new Read & Publish agreement with UiT The Arctic University of the Arctic, Norway (UiT) and an extension of the Bibsam Consortium Read & Publish agreement in Sweden.

(PRNewsfoto/AIP Publishing) (PRNewswire)

The 2-year agreement with UiT runs from 2022 to 2024. During this time, UiT researchers will be able to publish with no article processing charges in select journals from AIP Publishing, where they also have unlimited reading access.

The Bibsam Consortium agreement is an extension of the initial pilot agreement and enables eligible researchers to publish Open Access in 13 AIP Publishing journals, where they also have unlimited reading access through December 2022. Participating institutions are Chalmers University of Technology, Gothenburg University, University West, Karlstad University, KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Linköping University, Linnaeus University, Luleå University of Technology, Lund University, Malmö University, Mid Sweden University, National Library of Sweden, Swedish Intellectual Property Office, Stockholm University, Umeå University, and Uppsala University.

"The Bibsam Consortium is a pioneer in exploring transformative agreements with publishers and was one of the first research library consortia to join our pilot program in 2019. We have learned much from these experiences as we continue to develop AIP Publishing's Open Access publishing models in line with the needs of researchers around the world," said Penelope Lewis, AIP Publishing's Chief Publishing Officer. "We are also excited to ensure that UiT's research in important areas such as the environment and natural resources is openly available to all."

ABOUT UiT

UiT The Arctic University of the Arctic, Norway (UiT), is the third largest university in Norway and the northernmost university in the world. With UiT's research contributing to scientific development on a regional, national and international level, its location on the edge of the Arctic lends it a specific focus on climate change, the exploitation of Arctic resources, and environmental threats.

ABOUT Bibsam

The Bibsam Consortium is operated by the National Library of Sweden. It was formed in 1996 and has 93 participating institutions including universities, university colleges, and government-funded research institutions. Representatives from the participating organizations form the Bibsam steering committee, which works on strategic issues and policies regarding e-licensing in general and negotiations in particular.

ABOUT AIP PUBLISHING

AIP Publishing's mission is to advance, promote, and serve the physical sciences for the benefit of humanity by breaking barriers to open, equitable research communication and empowering researchers to accelerate global progress. AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP) and support the charitable, scientific, and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities on its behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AIP Publishing