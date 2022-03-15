Dogs 24/7 Completes Acquisition of Zoomies in Santa Fe

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogs 24/7 LLC announced it has completed the acquisition of Zoomies, a cage-free dog boarding, daycare and grooming facility in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The acquisition expands the Dogs 24/7 footprint outside the Phoenix-Metro area for the first time.

"We are excited to add Zoomies to our family of excellence at Dogs 24/7". Said Stephen Biles, Founder & President of Dogs 24/7. They have been cage-free 24/7 since they opened in 2019 and understand our cage-free vision very well. We are very pleased to join the wonderful dog-loving community of Santa Fe."

About Dogs 24/7 LLC

Founded in 2009, Dogs 24/7 is a national leader in cage-free dog boarding and daycare with over 100 dog-loving employees at six locations in two states. Focused on providing a less-stressful, more loving environment for our dog guests, Dogs 24/7 goes the extra mile by staffing skilled behaviorists/caretakers directly in the dog rooms 24/7. For more information, please visit www.247.dog

