CRA-Z-ART TEAMS UP WITH THE TOY FOUNDATION TO DONATE $250,000 IN TOYS FOR HUMANITARIAN EFFORT TO AID UKRAINIAN CHILDREN

Toy donations will go to families and children who have been directly impacted by the on-going crisis.

RANDOLPH, N.J. , March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cra-Z-Art, a prime manufacturer in the U.S.A and leader in trendy toy, activity, art and school supply products, has teamed up with The Toy Foundation to aid children and families that have been directly impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Cra-Z-Art items to be donated. (PRNewswire)

Cra-Z-Art will donate approximately $250,000 worth of their premium markers, colored pencils, crayons, coloring books, activity kits and puzzles. The company, headquartered in Randolph, NJ, produces and markets such popular toy items as Kodak jigsaw puzzles, Shimmer 'n Sparkle activity kits, Cra-Z-Art art materials, Disney arts and crafts, USA Gold writing instruments, Softee Dough, Cra-Z-Slimy, Cra-Z-Loom and Snoopy Sno-Cone Machine. One hundred percent of donations will directly support emergency relief efforts underway in Ukraine and neighboring countries where families are seeking refuge.

The Toy Foundation's (TTF) mission is to provide philanthropic support and the benefits of play to children and families under stress and in dire situations, across the country and globe. Since its inception in 2003, TTF has provided $225 million in toys to more than 26 million deserving children and families in underserved communities around the world. So far, the TTF's Ukraine relief effort has raised over $2 million in cash and product donations from the toy industry, including Cra-Z-Art.

"Cra-Z-Art is very proud to have partnered with The Toy Foundation to help these families and kids in need. It's a great organization and we're extremely proud to be in a position to help out. Hopefully, our donation of toys and art supplies will help spread some happiness among these children who are in such a tragic situation," said Cra-Z-Art Chairman, Lawrence Rosen.

"The Toy Foundation works to offer aid and support to children in need, especially those who have been impacted by the recent life-altering and devastating events. Thank you, Cra-Z-Art, for your incredibly generous contribution in support of the millions of children displaced by the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine," said The Toy Foundation Executive Director, Pamela Mastrota.

The donations are scheduled to be delivered in the next few weeks.

About CRA-Z-ART

CRA-Z-ART, based in Randolph, NJ, offers original, creative, exciting and trendy activity, toy, art and school supply products. The CRA-Z-ART management team has over 120 years of experience in creating, manufacturing and marketing stationery and activities items. At CRA-Z-ART, we clearly understand the needs of the retailer and the desires of our consumers. We make it a daily point to be....always creative! To learn more, please visit www.cra-z-art.com.

CONTACT: Charlie Zakin, CZAKIN@CRA-Z-ART.COM

