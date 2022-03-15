Council of the Americas Selects JeffreyGroup as PR Counsel for the 2022 COA Symposium & 27th BRAVO Business Awards

COA plans to hold the forums in-person in Miami on October 28, 2022

MIAMI, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Council of the Americas (COA) is pleased to announce the appointment of JeffreyGroup as its strategic communications consultant and public relations agency for the 2022 COA Symposium & 27th BRAVO Business Awards, scheduled for October 28, 2022, in Miami.

The COA Symposium is the Western Hemisphere's premiere business conference, convening private-sector pioneers, entrepreneurs, influencers, and humanitarians, as well as government leaders and public sector innovators. The conference will be held at the University of Miami Donna Shalala Center.

The BRAVO Business Awards are the preeminent honor for the Americas business community, recognizing the exemplary organizations and visionary individuals that create a positive impact across the region. The awards dinner will be held at the Perez Art Museum Miami.

"JeffreyGroup's pan-regional expertise and experience working with global brands provides a strategic intersection with COA's mission to build and support a cross-sector community of leaders that share a common interest in advancing economic and social development throughout the Americas," said Maria Lourdes Teran, vice president AS/COA Miami. "We're delighted to partner with one of the leading marketing communications firms in the region for this year's efforts as we return to an in-person format for the COA Symposium."

In November 2021, COA celebrated a successful return to an in-person format for the 26th Annual BRAVO Business Awards recognizing three socially-driven business leaders at an awards dinner held at the Perez Art Museum Miami. COA is committed to continuing its long-standing tradition of showcasing excellence in leadership by bringing together the most forward-thinking leaders at a time when the business community is eager to engage in high-impact forums. In 2022, COA aims to raise awareness of its in-person events and attract attendees from across the Americas region.

"We're honored and excited to support COA, which has long been a leading voice and nexus for innovation and advancement across the Americas," said Brian Burlingame, JeffreyGroup CEO. "JeffreyGroup serves the same kinds of companies and organizations that align with the Council of the Americas, and we look forward to contributing our regional experience and capabilities."

COA will work with JeffreyGroup to create the communications strategy and action plan, develop content, conduct media outreach around 2022 milestones, and provide media support for COA and honorees at the events.

Sponsors: Bank of America, JeffreyGroup, The AES Corporation, Mambu, Pfizer, Chubb Latin America, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, and Mastercard LAC

Media Partners: Americas Quarterly, CNN en Español,

For more information, please visit: www.as-coa.org/bravo

Media Contact: Media Relations | mediarelations@as-coa.org

Program Information: Yndira Marin | ymarin@as-coa.org | 1-646-386-6523

About Council of the Americas



Council of the Americas (COA) is the premier international business organization whose members share a common commitment to economic and social development, open markets, the rule of law, and democracy throughout the Western Hemisphere. The Council's membership consists of leading international companies representing a broad spectrum of sectors, including banking and finance, consulting services, consumer products, energy and mining, manufacturing, media, technology, and transportation. https://www.as-coa.org/

About JeffreyGroup

JeffreyGroup is the leading international and independent marketing, corporate communications, and public affairs consulting firm in Latin America, with a successful 29-year track record advising multinational companies across a broad range of industry sectors. In addition to its headquarters in Miami, JeffreyGroup has offices in Mexico City, Brasília, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, and Buenos Aires, as well as a network of local agency partners across the region. JeffreyGroup is proud to serve some of the world's largest companies and best-known brands, including Airbus, Amazon, American Airlines, BlackRock, BMW, Citi, Marriott International, Mastercard, PepsiCo, Salesforce, and Walt Disney World Resorts, among others. www.jeffreygroup.com JeffreyGroup logo

