BEATDAY and The Sick Rose from HTC VIVE ORIGINALS Selected to Join SXSW 2022 XR Experience Program

XR Experience Program is world premiere for HTC's VR metaverse concert platform BEATDAY, and US premiere of award-winning VR film The Sick Rose

TAIPEI, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVE ORIGINALS, a content brand under premier virtual reality (VR) platform and ecosystem HTC VIVE unveiled the world premiere of the first VR concert experience on its metaverse music platform BEATDAY at South By Southwest (SXSW) 2022 in Austin, TX last week. VIVE ORIGINALS also introduced the US premiere of its stop motion XR animated film "The Sick Rose" on VIVE Focus 3 at the festival.

Previously only available in 2D on computers, tablets and smartphones, BEATDAY – The Beginning – Mini VR Concert allows artists to hold VR holographic concerts that combine volumetric capture technology giving concert guests the ultimate immersive experience without distractions or physical limitations. At SXSW, attendees had the opportunity to enjoy a multi-user first-person VR experience of popular Taiwanese indie band Amazing Show offering viewers highly interactive experiences.

HTC VIVE ORIGINALS and TurnRhino Original Design Studio joined forces to produce the world's first 360 VR immersive animation, "The Sick Rose," which incorporates Taiwanese traditional dough figurine handicraft with stop-motion animation and VR technology. The VR film, shown for the first time to American audiences at SXSW, features a story of a young girl's journey during the pandemic. "The Sick Rose" demonstrates ways VR can be used in the entertainment industry to create stories that allow the audience to participate along with the characters.

As one of the world's largest exhibitions featuring new and innovative content, SXSW showcases emerging trends in various creative fields. The XR Experience program at SXSW aims to gather together the world's most impressive XR immersive works at an iconic event comparable to the Venice Film Festival. Liu Szu-ming, President of HTC VIVE ORIGINALS, said that the selection shows that Taiwanese creative content has great appeal to international audiences, and also illustrates that the era of metaverse entertainment experiences has arrived. The HTC VIVE ORIGINALS team is attending the event for onsite showcases of never-before-seen holographic concert and stop-motion animation.

After two successful holo-concert beta tests in 2021, this year the BEATDAY platform plans to offer paid concerts combining NFT and cryptocurrency, and will debut the brand's first NFTs. Every holo-concert in the future will issue limited edition NFTs exclusive to each show, offering more items for users to purchase. BEATDAY also plans integrate with fashion shows, advertisement services, financial services, and will arrange a virtual space renting service which allows corporations and individuals to conduct activities in the metaverse, creating a more comprehensive experience and fully realizing the entertainment potential of the metaverse era.

2022 SXSW started on March 11th and will run until the 20th in Austin, Texas. Integrating physical and online exhibitions, HTC VIVE ORIGINALS invites spectators from around the world to participate and explore the potential and wonders of futuristic XR technology.

