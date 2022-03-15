Amy Braun-Bostich Named to Forbes' 2022 Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State List

In addition, Amy Braun-Bostich and Cassandra Kirby contributed to the American College of Physicians' report and webinar

CANONSBURG, Pa., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy Braun-Bostich, Founding Partner and CEO of Braun-Bostich & Associates, an SEC Registered Investment Advisory and comprehensive financial planning firm located in greater Pittsburgh, was named to America's Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State list for 2022 by Forbes. In Forbes' sixth annual Top Women Wealth Advisors list, which included 1,377 women advisors from across the country, Braun-Bostich ranked #31 in Pennsylvania.

"I am very proud to be named as one of the top women wealth advisors in Pennsylvania," said Amy Braun-Bostich, MSFP, CFP®, CFS®, APMA®, CLTC®. "We work hard every day to bring value to our clients' lives, and this listing further validates the work we've been doing to help our clients reach their financial and life goals."

Forbes' rankings, developed by SHOOK Research, are the only advisor rankings with a focus on quality, including surveying and interviewing advisors in-person and virtually. Rankings are based on an algorithm of qualitative data collected through these surveys and interviews to evaluate best practices, level of service, investing models, and compliance records, as well as quantitative data such as revenue trends and assets under management.

SHOOK Research prides itself on recognizing the most outstanding financial advisors in the business and creating rankings of role models – advisors that are leading the way in offering best practices and providing a high-quality experience for clients. Unlike other advisor rankings, SHOOK is not a "robo-ranker" and is completely independent and objective – they do not receive compensation from financial advisors, their firms, or the media in exchange for rankings. They believe that production and asset numbers don't tell the whole story and that a focus on both qualitative and quantitative factors is imperative.

BRAUN-BOSTICH ADVISORS CONTRIBUTE TO AMERICAN COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS' REPORT AND WEBINAR

Two advisors from Braun-Bostich & Associates, Amy Braun-Bostich, MSFP, CFP®, CFS®, APMA®, CLTC®, Founding Partner and CEO, and Cassandra Kirby, CFP®, EA, Partner, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Compliance Officer, recently contributed to two resources produced by the American College of Physicians and their Membership Insurance Program.

The American College of Physicians (ACP) is a national organization of internists who specialize in the diagnosis, treatment, and care of adults, providing advocacy, practice tools, clinical guidance, and continuing medical education for internal medicine and more. With 161,000 members, ACP is the largest medical-specialty organization and second-largest physician group in the United States.

The first resource that Kirby and Braun-Bostich contributed to was the 2021 ACP Physicians' Financial Preparedness Report, released in October 2021, which provided physicians, internists, and other medical professionals with personal financial insights, as well as comparisons and benchmarks by career stage, including household income, retirement portfolio values, emergency fund totals, and more. In the report, Kirby and Braun-Bostich reviewed the findings and provided financial advice and other insights for ACP member physicians in different financial situations and career stages.

In addition, Kirby and Braun-Bostich participated in an ACP Member Insurance Program webinar, held in February 2022, where they discussed the role of insurance in financial planning and wellbeing. They also recapped their insights from the Financial Preparedness Report, discussed the different elements of retirement planning and estate planning, shared the value of having a diversified financial portfolio in retirement plans, explained the importance of disability and life insurance as a part of a solid financial plan, and posed questions to help participants prepare for the unexpected.

Both the report and the webinar are publicly available on the ACP website, provided as educational resources for all physicians and medical professionals.

ABOUT BRAUN-BOSTICH & ASSOCIATES

Braun-Bostich & Associates is a comprehensive financial planning firm and Registered Investment Advisor based in Canonsburg, PA, delivering a range of wealth management solutions to high-net-worth individuals, families, and businesses in order to help them meet their goals and optimize their financial life. Founded by Amy Braun-Bostich, CEO and Founding Partner, Braun-Bostich & Associates is focused on securing the wellbeing of clients and their loved ones for years to come. By creating strategies designed for their clients' unique needs, they help develop a roadmap to financial independence. Learn more at www.Braun-Bostich.com.

