2022 UCA INTERNATIONAL ALL STAR CHAMPIONSHIP HONORS INTERNATIONAL CHAMPIONS

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition – is pleased to announce that the 2022 International All Star Championship took place on March 12-13, 2022, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at The Walt Disney World® Resort.

Varsity Spirit Logo (PRNewsfoto/Varsity Spirit) (PRNewswire)

The International All Star Championship (IASC), produced by Universal Cheerleaders Association, a Varsity Spirit brand, is a qualifier event for several end of season championships including, The Summit, D2 Summit, Regional Summit, The U.S. Finals and USASF Cheerleading World Championships. The IASC hosted nearly 375 teams and 6,300 athletes over the weekend and took place in conjunction with The Quest Recreational Championship. The Quest Recreational Championship, produced by Varsity All Star, is the most competitive and prestigious end-of-season event for recreation & youth cheer programs across the country. Teams earned Paid Bids, Silver Bids, Bronze Bids and At-Large Bids to The Quest during the 2021-2022 competition season at several Varsity Spirit events. The Quest hosted nearly 200 teams and 2,700 athletes. Teams at both championships performed in an exclusive performance at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in the State Farm Field House, Visa Athletic Center or The AdventHealth Arena – the first ever building dedicated to exclusively hosting cheer and dance events.

"The UCA International All Star Championship is an event with a longstanding tradition to celebrate the incredible accomplishments of young athletes. It is such an exciting event for all of the teams in attendance, but it is especially rewarding for the Tiny, Mini and Youth aged athletes since UCA IASC is the only all star event at the The Walt Disney World® Resort where those divisions are offered," said John Newby, Executive VP and General Manager of Varsity All Star. "It is an honor to showcase these amazing teams and create unforgettable experiences for young people while recognizing their hard work, dedication, and talent. We are incredibly grateful for the gym owners, coaches and parents for their ongoing loyalty and support."

The International All Star Championship is the final qualifying event for the Triple Crown Championship. The Varsity All Star Triple Crown Championship recognizes the accomplishments of the hard-working teams that compete at three of the largest Varsity All Star events this season. CHEERSPORT Nationals, NCA All-Star Nationals and UCA International All Star Championship are all renowned for providing an unmatched competitive experience. Teams can commit to take the challenge and work to claim a National Championship title at all 3 events, earning them the title of Triple Crown Champion.

Congratulations to the 2022 Varsity All Star Triple Crown Champions:

Brandon All-Stars - Senior Black - L6 Senior Coed Small | Tampa, FL

Cheer Extreme - Youth Elite - L5 Youth | Kernersville, NC

Cheer Extreme - Raleigh - Frost - L2 U17 | Raleigh, NC

Cheer Extreme - Raleigh - SJX - L6 Junior Coed | Raleigh, NC

Extreme All Stars - X5 - L5 Senior Coed D2 | Melbourne, FL

Nfinite All Stars - Code Black - L3 Senior | Randolph, NJ

San Antonio Spirit - Team Daisy - L1 Youth Small D2 | San Antonio, TX

Top Gun All Stars - TGLC - L6 Senior Coed Large | Miami, FL

Twist & Shout - Tulsa - Diamonds - L6 Senior Coed XSmall | Tulsa, OK

Zodiac All Stars - Shadow - L1 U19 | Lancing, UK

For more information on the UCA International All Star Championship or The Quest Recreational Championship, please visit Varsity.comhttp://varsityallstar.com/. Varsity Spirit live streamed both championships on Varsity TV, a website dedicated to exclusive live coverage and video libraries of Varsity Spirit cheer and dance competitions. Videos of the routines are available for fans who were otherwise unable to attend, and full results listings are available on Varsity TV for UCA IASC and The Quest.

About Varsity Spirit

Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team and performing arts. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's employees have been dedicated to celebrating spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS, Varsity Spirit, and Herff Jones. Together, these assets promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps and sales.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Emily Albert

Varsity Spirit

ezemlachenko@varsity.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Varsity Spirit