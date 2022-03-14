ZACAPA RUM AND THE LITTLE MARKET CELEBRATE CRAFT AND CREATIVITY THIS WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH WITH THE 'MADE IN GUATEMALA COLLECTION' The collection, handpicked by Actress and Zacapa Brand Ambassador, Jordana Brewster, will benefit female artisans in Guatemala.

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Furthering its commitment to women in craft, and in celebration of Women's History Month, Guatemalan-made Zacapa Rum is excited to support nonprofit fair trade shop and partner, The Little Market, with the launch of the Made in Guatemala Collection. Available exclusively on thelittlemarket.com starting today, each item in the collection is made by female artisans in Guatemala and hand-selected by Zacapa Rum Brand Ambassador and The Little Market Council Member, Jordana Brewster. Purchases of these items will support The Little Market's ongoing commitment to creating employment opportunities for artisans in underserved communities, celebrating cultural techniques and traditions, and bringing attention to social justice and human rights issues.

Each one of Jordana's picks is a hand-crafted work of art that represents practices and customs passed down across generations. Beginning today, a selection of woven bags made from repurposed huipil, a traditional Mayan woman's blouse, are available in six unique colorways and three sizes - coin purse, envelope clutch and bikini bag. Each pattern is one-of-a-kind, differing by region and town and representative of the weaver's heritage and personality. In addition, Jordana chose glassware from Cantel, the purchase of which supports efforts to create safe working environments, living wages and financial security for artisans. Glassware comes in various shapes and sizes including stemless wine, cocktail, low ball and high ball glasses and a water pitcher.

"I am thrilled to curate this very special collection with my two trusted partners, Zacapa Rum and The Little Market, and help continue their endeavors to uplift female crafters," explains Zacapa Brand Ambassador and The Little Market Council Member, Jordana Brewster. "The purchase of these goods allows artisans in Guatemala to grow their businesses, express their heritage and move towards financial independence. I can't think of a better way to celebrate Women's History Month."

A spirit rooted in craft and steeped in the artistry of its female network, Zacapa Rum is inspired by The Little Market and its mission to create work for women in underserved communities locally, nationally and globally. With liquid expertly blended by Master Blender, Lorena Vásquez and handwoven petate bands that encircle each bottle, Zacapa Rum, like the exquisite creations by the makers on The Little Market, is a work of art thoughtfully and expertly crafted by female hands.

"As a brand that supports hundreds of female petate weavers across Guatemala, we know that when women can learn and participate in dignified, safe work, they are empowered to grow their skills, support themselves and reinvest their earnings into their families and communities," says Brand Manager, Dina Krannich. "The Made in Guatemala Collection holds a special place in our hearts. Zacapa is truly a Guatemalan brand: from the first pressing of sugar cane to our high-altitude aging to the final bottling, every step in our rum's journey takes place in Guatemala, so collaborating with The Little Market on this collection is the perfect partnership."

Zacapa Rum has also partnered with famed mixologist and Co-Founder of the all-female bartending competition, Speed Rack, Lynnette Marrero, to create original cocktails that pay tribute to the Mujeres Fuertes - or strong women - in its family. The Mujeres Fuertes Cocktail Collection is inspired by this team of female leaders and brand ambassadors behind the premium rum - Lorena Vásquez, Jordana Brewster, Hannah Skvarla, Chef Grace Ramirez and Lynnette Marrero - and honors each woman's personality, style and legacy. For those toasting Women's History Month from home, these signature serves are a delicious accompaniment to the handblown glassware in the Made in Guatemala Collection.

Items in The Little Market's Made in Guatemala Collection, curated by Jordana Brewster and supported by Zacapa Rum, range from $18 to $56 and are available now at thelittlemarket.com while supplies last.

