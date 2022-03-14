Wasabi Technologies opens its first German storage region in Frankfurt to drive European and global expansion

Strong data growth fuels German cloud storage market: Frankfurt storage location helps Wasabi Technologies meet ever-increasing demand for data sovereignty and flexible storage solutions

BOSTON and FRANKFURT, Germany, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wasabi Technologies , the hot cloud storage company, today announced the opening of its first German storage region in Frankfurt, Germany. With this step, the company meets the ever-increasing demand for flexible storage and ensures more proximity to German customers as well as partners looking for compliance-secure solutions in their own country. Following the recently announced location in Paris , the new location in Frankfurt marks Wasabi's next step in its continued global company growth.

The amount of data in municipalities, schools, and companies of all sizes is growing steadily and rapidly across Germany due to increased innovation, new smart city solutions, and widespread digitalization in the education and healthcare sectors. As a result, the demand for cloud storage is increasing regularly in the region. In addition, various EU and country-specific data protection and sovereignty regulations reinforce the need for local data storage solutions. The new Wasabi storage location is based in the Equinix Frankfurt hub, which not only allows Wasabi to address these data sovereignty concerns in Germany, but to also benefit from rigorous environmental and energy management standards.

"The German cloud market is growing rapidly. Wasabi's expansion to Frankfurt helps us meet the growing demand there - while alleviating data sovereignty concerns. We continue to grow in EMEA with a sole focus on helping our customers get the most out of their data by providing them with a cost effective, high performance storage solution close to home," said Richard Czech, VP EMEA, Sales at Wasabi Technologies.

Wasabi's Hot Cloud Storage has redefined the industry with a solution that is one-fifth the cost compared to Amazon S3, with no fees for egress or API requests and no vendor lock-in. By using Wasabi, companies are able to store all of their data securely and cost effectively - and can access it at any time.

To meet the growing demand for cloud storage, Wasabi has begun a comprehensive global rollout of additional storage locations, which include in EMEA Amsterdam, London, and Paris, with more to be added in the coming months in APAC and North America. The company will also continue to expand its fast growing channel partner network across Europe, which to date includes distribution partners Exclusive Networks and ERBERTLANG, and a network of hundreds of resellers and MSPs.

Marc Fischer, Director of Sales at Wasabi-partner ERBERTLANG on the opening: "We are very pleased that Wasabi is now offering access to a data center near Frankfurt in addition to the location in Amsterdam. This means that we can now offer resellers a storage location for their data within Germany, which is particularly important for sensitive industries and represents a compelling argument when offering GDPR-compliant cloud storage."

