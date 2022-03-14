TytoCare's Virtual Primary Care Solution with Remote Physical Exams is Used 5x More Than Basic Telehealth Solutions Health insurers are using the solution to divert unnecessary in-person visits, with 94% of TytoCare visits replacing an in-person primary care, urgent care, or ED visit

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TytoCare announced today that its Virtual Primary Care (VPC) solution with remote physical exams has led to significant behavioral change among members of partnering health insurers, accelerating the adoption of virtual primary care and digital-first plans while reducing costs. While the average adoption rate of traditional telehealth services is 12% among health insurance members with access to them, TytoCare's VPC solution enjoys a 65% adoption rate due to its unique offering of timely and comprehensive remote medical exams spanning a wide range of care modalities including primary care, urgent care, preventive care, and chronic care.

Despite the increased usage of telehealth in recent years, basic telehealth solutions are insufficient to significantly reduce emergency department (ED) visits and build the trust necessary to serve as the foundation for digital-first primary care, both important factors for health insurers. TytoCare's recent research found that 94% of TytoCare visits replaced an in-person primary care, urgent care, or ED visit, reducing costs for health insurers. Additionally, remote physical exams, more than basic audio-only or video-only telehealth services, enhance members' comfort level with using virtual primary care, with 66% of those members offered remote physical exams willing to consider a digital-first plan. The survey also found that 67% of health insurance members are likely to stay with their health insurer long-term as a result of being offered remote physical examinations.

With TytoCare's VPC offering, health insurers can design innovative plans for the entire family at home with TytoCare's TytoHome device or for employers with on-site clinics with TytoCare's TytoClinic system. In either case, plan members can connect with a healthcare provider either in TytoCare's provider network or the health insurer's own network. The solution integrates with health insurers' existing digital infrastructures and is provider- and EHR-agnostic. The company's FDA-cleared handheld examination kit enables users to perform remote physical exams of the heart, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and lungs, and measure heart rate, body temperature, and blood oxygen levels, offering practitioners reliable data to base assessments on and building trust in telehealth for patients.

"We are very pleased to see that going beyond voice and video with remote physical exams has a substantial impact on VPC adoption with our health insurer partners," said Dedi Gilad, CEO and Co-Founder of TytoCare. "By partnering with leading health insurers on their journey towards digital-first care, we are seeing improved quality of care coupled with affordable and innovative digital-first health plans that are already demonstrating results."

TytoCare will be presenting its VPC solution with remote physical examinations at the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition on March 14th-18th at booth 5543. Please click here to see TytoCare's VPC in action.

About TytoCare

TytoCare is a telehealth company using AI to transform primary care by putting health in the hands of consumers. TytoCare seamlessly connects people to clinicians to provide the best virtual home examination and diagnosis solutions. Its solutions are designed to enable a comprehensive medical exam from any location and include a hand-held, all-in-one tool for examining the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and body temperature; a complete telehealth platform for sharing exam data, conducting live video exams, and scheduling visits; a cloud-based data repository with analytics; and built-in guidance technology and machine learning algorithms to ensure accuracy and ease of use for patients and insights for healthcare providers. Co-founded by Dedi Gilad and Ofer Tzadik in 2012, TytoCare has FDA and CE clearances and has partnered with over 170 major health systems, health plans, and strategic partners in the U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Israel. To watch a demo video, click here.

For more information, please visit https://www.tytocare.com/.

TytoCare Press Contact

Sarah Schloss

Headline Media

sarah.schloss@headline.media

914.506.5105

View original content:

SOURCE Tyto Care