THE SEARCH FOR THE 'NEXT BIG IDEA'

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The owners of Sundance Square (a 37-Square Block Mixed-Use Development) in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, today formally announced the start of a competition to find passionate entrepreneurs who have the 'Next Big Idea' and want to turn their dream of a brick-and-mortar store into a reality.

Sundance Square is the heart of Fort Worth, Texas. It is a welcoming community of all walks of life who live, work, and play in the city's downtown.

As COVID and other economic factors devastated small businesses across the country, Sundance Square CEO Sasha C. Bass and her team looked for ways to support Fort Worth's creative small business community. Their idea: work with passionate entrepreneurs to help the community thrive. The result: Sundance Square partnering with local small business owners to create brick-and-mortar storefronts in the center of downtown Fort Worth. A pilot program of storefront businesses including Cary O'Keefe Jewelers, Urban Plantology, and Coleccion Mexicana has been a success – and Union Station, a new record/clothing store just opened this month. Now, Sundance Square is ready to build on those successes by expanding the initiative.



Sundance Square is now accepting applications from entrepreneurs seeking help to turn their vision into a reality: opening a retail space in one of America's greatest downtown locations.

Sundance Square is looking for owner-operator entrepreneurs who demonstrate a sustainable business concept that will contribute to the dynamic, inclusive community in Sundance Square.

Sundance Square seeks:

Engaged entrepreneurs and artisans with passion and excitement for their idea.

Businesses that will make a positive contribution to Sundance Square.

An affection for Fort Worth and an interest in joining the Sundance Square business community.

For the chosen applicants, Sundance Square will offer: ‍

One year lease to a prime downtown location with a rent structure designed to help the business thrive in its new space.

Opportunities to participate in other Sundance initiatives, such as plaza events and social media campaigns.

Support team such as basic janitorial, 24-hour security, interior design consulting, and marketing consulting.

Potential access to seed money for space build out.

Built-in customer base.

The current round of applications will be accepted until April 18, 2022. Entrepreneurs can apply for the opportunity at: https://bigidea.sundancesquare.com

Quotes on Sundance Square's Next Big Idea Initiative

Ed Bass Founder of Sundance Square

"Sundance Square was built on creativity and opportunity. The Next Big Idea initiative will build on these same traits and help launch a cohort of talented entrepreneurs into new endeavors."

Sasha Bass CEO of Sundance Square

"Locally owned businesses are critical to bringing vitality to any community. We are searching for local entrepreneurs who are ready to bet on themselves; those who have lacked access to developments like ours, and who are ready to turn their passion into a full-time business. We want creators and makers who will help change the narrative of what ownership looks like. We want to partner with them to help make their dreams a reality. Sundance is open to everyone including Latinx, Black, LGBTQIA, immigrant and women entrepreneurs who have historically been neglected by prime commercial real estate projects and investors."

Romy Venegas Founder of Urban Plantology / Next Big Idea Pilot Program Participant

"I always dreamed of creating a space that highlights my passion which is my love of plants. My dream is now a reality with Urban Plantology. I have a flourishing store where I sell my creations, hold workshops, and welcome my friends and family to explore the world of plants. From beginners to collectors, there is something for everyone in my store. Thank you, Sundance Square."

Cary O'Keefe Founder of Cary O'Keefe Jewelry / Next Big Idea Pilot Program Participant

"This initiative is phenomenal; it has changed my life. I started 40 years ago traveling the world and making jewelry. Now, I have a platform to sell and highlight my life's work right here in Sundance Square."

Miguel Martin Co-Founder of Coleccion Mexicana / Next Big Idea Pilot Program Participant

"As an artist, I always dreamt of having a store and studio that celebrates makers of provincial Mexico. The Sundance Square location is perfect for people that love hand made goods from all regions of Mexico. I am able to make my art and share our culture. This has been a life-long pursuit and I am now a part of a community that embraces culture and art."

Patrick McGrew Founder of Union Station (Just Opened) / Next Big Idea Pilot Program Participant

"I was raised in Fort Worth and my family has been dedicated to making the city a better, stronger, more inclusive place to live and visit. I am so honored and proud to open a store in Sundance Square that highlights both of my passions: music and fashion. Especially being a young black man, this is a huge step for a better future for other young black entrepreneurs. I believe that betting on black businesses will only further our community. This is truly a dream come true and I look forward to serving my city to the best of my ability."

