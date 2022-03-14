QuickLogic Announces Delivery of eFPGA IP for TSMC 22nm Process from Australis IP Generator

- First eFPGA IP generated by Australis IP Generator for TSMC process

- Enabled quick retargeting to TSMC 22nm process needed for customer's SoC

- eFPGA Supported by Open-Source as well as QuickLogic Aurora FPGA User Tools

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced the availability of its first customer-defined eFPGA block targeting TSMC's 22nm process node. The IP was generated by the Australis IP Generator tool which enabled rapid eFPGA IP generation and can target nearly any foundry/process node combination in a few weeks to a few months.

QuickLogic logo (PRNewsfoto/QuickLogic Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Now that this eFPGA IP core is available, future customizations can be completed in a matter of weeks. It can easily be modified and integrated into other customer's SoC devices. Once integrated, the cores are supported by QuickLogic's own Aurora FPGA User Tools as well as 100% open-source tool flows.

SoC developers integrating embedded FPGA IP gain a host of post-production benefits from its inherent flexibility. For example, it enables a single SoC to serve multiple adjacent applications, address competitive challenges with new features, or adapt to evolving standards. As a result, the effective market life of complex SoCs is extended and the high investment in time and money required to create them can be amortized over a longer product lifetime – increasing profitability and ROI.

"When we first created the Australis eFPGA IP generator, we knew it had the capability to quickly and easily target almost any foundry and process," said Mao Wang, QuickLogic's senior director of product management. "Now we are seeing the proof of its capabilities in the form of actual customer implementations, first for UMC and now for TSMC."

Availability

The Australis eFPGA IP Generator, including support for the TSMC 22nm process, is available now. Interested SoC customers can begin their designs today and have a customized, ready-to-integrate eFPGA IP block in just a few weeks. For more information, please visit https://www.quicklogic.com/products/efpga/efpga-ip2.

About QuickLogic

(NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog.

The QuickLogic logo and QuickLogic are registered trademarks of QuickLogic Corporation. Australis is a trademark of QuickLogic. All other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation