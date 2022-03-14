New Stamp Good For One Ounce First-Class Mail International Service.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Postal Service issued the newest Global Forever stamp today, featuring an image of an African Daisy. The stamp was issued in Kansas City Missouri without a ceremony.

Postal Service Issues African Daisy Global Forever Stamp (PRNewswire)

A colorful African daisy graces a new Global stamp from the U.S. Postal Service. This round Global stamp can be used to mail a one-ounce letter to any country to which First-Class Mail International service is available. As with all Global stamps, this stamp will have a postage value equivalent to the price of the single-piece First-Class Mail International first-ounce machineable letter in effect at the time of use.

The stamp art is a photograph of an orange African daisy. The photo was shot from above and shows the detail of the central disk formed by tiny tubular florets surrounded by petal-like ray florets.

Native to southern Africa, Osteospermum—called the African daisy—is widely available in U.S. nurseries and makes a gorgeous addition to any garden. The flowers open in the morning sun, with blooms in a variety of colors, including purple, pink, yellow, orange, and white. Some of the flowers have smooth, flat petals like a typical daisy, while others have petals that each radiate out into a shape like a spoon.

Where summers are cooler, African daisies bloom abundantly from spring to fall frost. In climates with hot, humid summers, the flowers bloom well in spring to early summer, but they decline rapidly in high summer heat. Some varieties rebloom in fall when cooler temperatures return.

Greg Breeding designed the stamp with an existing photograph by Cindy Dyer. William Gicker was the art director

The African Daisy Global Forever stamp is sold in a pane of 10 stamps.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic, or at Post Office locations nationwide.

