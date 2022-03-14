Pilot Wave Holdings Acquires Tapuya Brands Corporation in Latest Bid to Transform Amazon Products into Brands Through Technology

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Wave Holdings ("Pilot Wave"), the world's leading technology-focused acquisition and growth firm, has acquired Tapuya Brands, a data driven acquisition company focused on Amazon businesses, for an undisclosed amount.

"We are extremely excited to partner with the exceptional management team at Tapuya Brands," said Afsheen Afshar, Founder and Managing Partner at Pilot Wave Holdings Management. "Tapuya has clearly differentiated itself amongst its peers as a rapidly-growing, forward-thinking cultivator of modern e-commerce brands."

"We're thrilled to connect the highest level of data-driven business management at Pilot Wave with the Tapuya Brands team and the Amazon entrepreneurs we partner with," said Isaac Linson, Co-Founder and CEO of Tapuya Brands. "With a uniformed approach in technology management and capital allocation across our businesses, we get to deliver higher returns to our Amazon selling partners."

Tapuya Brands, is one of the newest acquirers of Shopify & Amazon third-party private label businesses in the ever growing Amazon FBA aggregator market. In a space with many recent entrants, Tapuya differentiates itself by focusing on strategic acquisitions of Amazon brands with a strong presence on the Amazon platform, but little or no direct-to-consumer (D2C) sales. It uses its own proprietary technology to create consumer-centric brands with increased value in brand equity.

Tapuya Brands focuses on consumer shopping behavior and Amazon sellers who have a direct relationship with their customer base. "Using our proprietary AI systems to deliver bespoke customer segmentation and targeting, Tapuya drives higher brand equity, cross-channel penetration, and ad performance for the businesses we choose to partner with," said Arik Oganesian, Co-Founder and CDO of Tapuya Brands.

Pilot Wave Holdings is the first acquisition firm dedicated to bringing modern technology to small businesses. Comprised of hybrid investment professionals, operators, and technologists, the team partners with exceptional management to grow businesses and help them continue to be competitive in the technological age. For further information, please contact: info@PilotWaveHoldings.com

Tapuya Brands acquires native Amazon private label products and turns them into consumer-valued brands on and beyond Amazon. Using proprietary technology, the team discovers and buys high revenue, above-average margin, and category moat Amazon native businesses with low off Amazon brand presence. As seasoned brand creators, storytellers and successful operators, they know consumers value brands over products and work to create brand stories for Amazon products.

