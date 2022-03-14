Numinus Expands Natural Psychedelic Research with New Biosecurity License

Federal Containment Level 2 license will support testing and validation for studies and sale of natural products

VANCOUVER, BC, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental healthcare company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, is pleased to announce that its research lab, Numinus Bioscience, has been approved by the Public Health Agency of Canada for a Containment Level 2 (CL2) pathogens and toxins license, following upgrading of the facility. The addition will contribute novel data on natural psychedelics, presenting additional IP opportunities and another revenue driver through contract research services.

Numinus Wellness Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Numinus Wellness Inc.) (PRNewswire)

With the license, Numinus Bioscience will begin the following:

1) Study of pathogens and bacterial, fungal and microbial contaminants to identify baseline markers and optimal growth environments for Psilocybe mushrooms; 2) Bioassay studies using mammalian cell lines, to analyze the bioactivity of different whole mushroom formulations that contain both psilocybin and other psychedelic compounds; 3) Pharmacokinetic (PK) and pre-clinical studies using analysis of blood and other bodily fluids, to investigate reactions in the human body to whole mushrooms and other natural formulations.

"This biosecurity expansion will allow us to deeply understand not only the mechanisms behind Psilocybe mushrooms and other naturally occurring psychedelic materials but also their interaction with the human body," said Sharan Sidhu, Science Officer and General Manager, Numinus Bioscience. "By performing testing and validation at a highly precise level, we will advance both our own IP development of finished products and scaled production processes, as well as contract services and sale of materials to research and industry partners."

The license is in addition to Numinus Bioscience's existing Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's License from Health Canada and underscores Numinus' long-term strategy of establishing a center of excellence for natural psychedelic research, including extensive license amendments and investment into state-of-the-art equipment such as the Orbitrap, which identifies metabolites in the body and will play a key role in the PK and pre-clinical studies.

"With this new license, Numinus is more committed than ever to advancing psychedelic research from theory to practice," said Payton Nyquvest, CEO and founder, Numinus. "By investigating optimal growth, bioavailability and pharmacokinetics, we are moving closer to developing therapeutics at scale to support accessible psychedelic-assisted therapy."

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model – including psychedelic production, research and clinic care – is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

Learn more at numinus.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Numinus Wellness Inc.