Meten Holding Group Ltd. Announces Strategic Alliance to Further Develop Metaverse Vocational Education

SHENZHEN, China, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meten Holding Group Ltd. ("Meten Holding Group" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: METX), one of the leading omnichannel English language training ("ELT") service providers in China, announced that its subsidiary, Shenzhen Meten International Education Co., Ltd.("Shenzhen Meten"), had entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement (the "Agreement") on March 2, 2022 with Shenzhen Shengxue Culture Communication Co., Ltd.("Shengxue"), an online education and training institution focusing on the improvement of academic qualifications for adults. Shenzhen Meten and Shengxue expect to cooperate in development and design of new education products and marketing activities, in an effort to develop Shenzhen Meten's Metaverse education business.

The goal of this strategic cooperation is to help qualified job seekers find their dream jobs in the fast-evolving labor market in China. The Chinese government is vigorously supporting the development of emerging industries, including modern services industry. With the emergence of these new industries, traditional education becomes less helpful to job seekers for obtaining those skills required by enterprises. Companies tend to seek talents with professional skills, comprehensive qualities, and practical skills. We believe that the shortage of professional talents in emerging technology industries, such as Metaverse-related industries, will gradually expand. On the other hand, as a result of the Chinese government's promotion of favorable policies and an increasing demand, the market size of the vocational education industry continues to increase year by year in China. According to data published by Qianzhan Industry Institute, the size of China's vocational education market was RMB653 billion (approximately $103 billion) in 2021.

We believe that vocational education has a great growth potential. Due to the low concentration in the vocational education industry and the limited number of large vocational education institutions, the supply of high-quality vocational education is currently insufficient. We believe that in the future, with the improvement of industry concentration and the continuous development of leading institutions in the vocational education industry, vocational education institutions will enhance their abilities in research and development, management, and marketing to create cost-effective and high-quality education driving the rapid growth of vocational education industry.

Mr. Alan Peng, Chief Executive Officer of Meten Holding Group commented, "We are pleased to cooperate with Shengxue. This cooperation is in line with our strategic focus on Metaverse vocational education courses. To seize the opportunities in the vocational education industry, we are actively exploring and promoting our vocational and technical education training business. We expect to provide training services to more high-quality professional talents with innovative technical skills for both domestic and international job markets. We believe that our cooperation with Shengxue will help expand our Metaverse education business, improve our market presences, and create value for our shareholders."

About Shenzhen Shengxue Culture Communication Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Shengxue Culture Communication Co., Ltd. was established in 2013 in China. Shengxue is an online education and training institution focusing on the improvement of academic qualifications for adults. Its services cover self-study examinations, adult college entrance examinations, online education, postgraduate examinations, teacher certifications, accounting certifications, short video production, and broadcasting and hosting. Shengxue plans to build a more efficient online teaching model and launch a policy of "academic qualification + skills = infinite possibilities in the future" to help job seekers find jobs in the future.

About Meten Holding Group Ltd.

Meten Holding Group Ltd., formerly known as Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd., is one of the leading omnichannel ELT service providers in China, delivering English language and skills training for Chinese students and professionals. In addition to strengthening its position in the ELT service industry in China, Meten actively explores the blockchain and cryptocurrency mining business outside China, with a long-term goal of creating value across the cryptocurrency industry. Meten expects to engage in businesses related to blockchain and metaverse in North America and other countries and areas around the world (not including China), including cryptocurrency mining, mining farm construction, and mining pool and data center operation.

