Maggie Sklar, Former Senior Policy Advisor at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and Former Senior Counsel at the CFTC, Joins McGonigle

Maggie Sklar, Former Senior Policy Advisor at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and Former Senior Counsel at the CFTC, Joins McGonigle

CHICAGO, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial services law firm McGonigle announced today that Maggie Sklar, an accomplished financial services lawyer and policy advisor who brings experience to clients from both the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and the U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), has joined the firm's Chicago office as a Partner.

Maggie Sklar (PRNewswire)

Ms. Sklar joins the firm from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, where she served as Senior Policy Advisor and Director of International Engagement in the Financial Markets Group for the past two years. She was previously a senior regulator at the CFTC under both the Trump and Obama administrations, including as the Senior Counsel to a Chairman, a Senior Counsel to a Commissioner, Associate Director in the Office of International Affairs, Senior Counsel to LabCFTC, and Special Counsel in the Division of Market Oversight. Ms. Sklar represented the CFTC at the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), and for international engagements and standard setting bodies, such as the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO). Before her public service, she was a complex civil litigator and government enforcement attorney at global law firms.

"We're thrilled to have Maggie join our Chicago office and our firm," said Harris Kay, Managing Partner of the Chicago office of McGonigle. "She is an extremely talented lawyer and a well-known financial markets policy expert who will bring a wealth of knowledge and extensive regulatory, legal, and policy experience to our financial services clients. She is uniquely positioned to help our current and future clients navigate financial regulatory matters, including in emerging issues and our market-leading practices in spaces like blockchain, digital assets, fintech, and commodities and derivatives."

"I am excited to join McGonigle's Chicago office, and be a part of a growing financial services firm," said Ms. Sklar. "The firm's leadership in the financial services industry and commitment to diversity and inclusion is well-recognized. And its focus on fintech, digital assets, and blockchain shows how committed they are to the future of digital financial markets."

Ms.Sklar brings the number of former CFTC alumnus at McGonigle to three. The CFTC is the primary regulator and supervisory agency over futures, swaps, derivatives exchanges and clearinghouses, swap execution facilities, and related regulated entities, including futures commission merchants, swap dealers, and introducing brokers.

"We are delighted to welcome Maggie to McGonigle," said Stephen Gannon, member of the firm's Banking & Financial Services practice and former Senior Legal Executive at Citizens Financial Bank. "Her experience from the Federal Reserve adds further depth to our practice."

Ms.Sklar received both her J.D. and B.A., cum laude, from Georgetown University. She is licensed to practice law in the District of Columbia. Her Illinois bar application is pending, and she will practice in Illinois under the supervision of an Illinois licensed attorney.

About McGonigle

McGonigle serves the regulatory counseling, enforcement defense and high-stakes litigation needs of clients across the full spectrum of the financial services industry – from investment banks and commercial banks, broker-dealers, investment advisers, and hedge funds, to national and international securities markets and exchanges as well as digital asset trading platforms and Fintech innovators. Many of the firm's partners formerly served in senior positions at the U.S. Department of Justice, SEC, FINRA, and the CFTC, and several served in senior executive positions in major financial institutions on Wall Street.

The firm was recognized as "Law Firm of the Year" for Securities Regulation in 2021 and 2022 by U.S. News – Best Lawyers. McGonigle operates in New York, Washington, DC, Virginia, Chicago and San Francisco.

Media Contact: Chris Misciagna

cmisciagna@mmlawus.com

(212) 880-3987

(PRNewsfoto/Murphy & McGonigle, P.C.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Murphy & McGonigle, P.C.