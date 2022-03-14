Local Bounti® to Release Fiscal Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022

HAMILTON, Mont., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL, LOCL WS) ("Local Bounti®" or the "Company"), a breakthrough U.S. indoor agriculture company combining the best aspects of vertical and greenhouse growing technologies, today announced it will release its financial results for the fiscal full year ended December 31, 2021 before the market open on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and webcast with members of the Local Bounti executive management team to discuss its financial results and other business updates at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. To participate on the live call, listeners in North America may dial (877) 514-3623 and international listeners may dial (201) 689-8768.

In addition, the call will be broadcast live via webcast, hosted at the "Investors" section of the Company's website at localbounti.com and will be archived online. A telephonic playback will be available through March 22, 2022. North American listeners may dial (877) 660-6853 and international listeners may dial (201) 612-7415; the passcode is 13727637.

About Local Bounti®

Local Bounti is a premier controlled environment agriculture (CEA) company redefining conversion efficiency and environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards for indoor agriculture. Local Bounti operates an advanced indoor growing facility in Hamilton, Montana, within a few hours' drive of its retail and food service partners. Reaching retail shelves in record time post-harvest, Local Bounti produce is superior in taste and quality compared to traditional field-grown greens. Local Bounti's USDA Harmonized Good Agricultural Practices (GAP Plus+) and non-genetically modified organisms (GMO) produce is sustainably grown using proprietary technology 365 days a year, free of pesticides and herbicides, and using 90% less land and 90% less water than conventional outdoor farming methods. With a mission to 'bring our farm to your kitchen in the fewest food miles possible,' Local Bounti is disrupting the cultivation and delivery of produce. Local Bounti is also committed to making meaningful connections and giving back to each of the communities it serves. To find out more, visit localbounti.com or follow the company on LinkedIn for the latest news and developments.

