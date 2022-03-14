InventHelp Inventor Develops New Training Aid for Football Players (PHL-144)

PITTSBURGH, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a football training aid to help teach the swim and rip techniques used in the game," said an inventor, from Philadelphia, Pa., "so I invented the FOOTBALL TRAINING DEVICE. My design would primarily be used by defensive players to ensure proper form and technique."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to teach the swim and rip moves used in football. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional training methods. As a result, it would provide the correct active response and structure. It can also be used to teach the speed-rush technique. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for football players, coaches and teams. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

