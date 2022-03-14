CQG to Roll Out Newest Trading and Analytics Platform, CQG One

CHICAGO and BOCA RATON, Fla., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CQG, a leading global provider of high-performance technology solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers and exchanges, announced today the phased roll-out of its newest trading platform, CQG One. Designed for professional traders and institutional investors, the new cloud-based CQG One combines the ease of use of the firm's retail-oriented CQG Desktop platform with many of the popular market data, charting, visualization and advanced analytics features of CQG Integrated Client, its flagship professional trading platform.

A multi-asset, multi-broker platform, CQG One will be available through traders' futures commission merchants (FCMs) beginning in April, with new functionality added throughout the year.

CQG President Ryan Moroney said: "We're excited to bring CQG One to market after gathering extensive input from our users on what features they most want in our new platform. This will be as intuitive and easy to deploy, configure and use as CQG Desktop but with advanced charting, market analytics and trading functionality, along with the CQG depth and breadth of market data utilized by our largest and most sophisticated institutional clients."

Marcus Kwan, CQG Vice President, Product Strategy & Design, said: "CQG One is an ultra-fast, secure platform that traders will be able to access from anywhere to leverage technical analysis tools and execute transactions with a single click on markets all over the world. We will continuously update it through our HTML5 cloud infrastructure in a way that's seamless to users."

The new platform will include premium functionality such as:

Single-click trade entry

Advanced charting and analytics

Portfolio sharing

Window linking, and drag-and-drop tabs

Highly secure, consolidated real-time and life-of-contract historical market data feeds from more than 75 global sources

Access to CQG Algos , a comprehensive set of pre-built algorithmic order types

New analytics features, custom formulas, price alerts and a spreader later in 2022

Institutional clients will be able to utilize a Windows-installed version of CQG One in the future.

About CQG

CQG provides the industry's highest performing solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers and exchanges for their market-related activities globally, including trading, market data, advanced technical analysis, risk management, and account administration. The firm partners with the vast majority of futures brokerage and clearing firms and provides Direct Market Access (DMA) to more than 45 exchanges through its global network of co-located Hosted Exchange Gateways. CQG technology serves as the front end for a variety of exchanges and is increasingly employed as the over-the-counter matching engine for important new markets. CQG's server-side order management tools for spreading, market aggregation, and smart orders are unsurpassed for speed and ease of use. Its market data feed consolidates 85 sources, including exchanges worldwide for futures, options, fixed income, foreign exchange, and equities, as well as data on debt securities, industry reports, and financial indices. One of the longest-serving technology solutions providers in the industry, CQG has won numerous awards for its trading software, technical analysis and multi-asset trading platform. CQG is headquartered in Denver, with 16 sales and support offices and data centers in key markets globally. For more information, visit www.cqg.com .

